Safina leader challenges “one-term” debate, demands action plans for Kenyans

Debate over slogans and leadership promises took centre stage in Mombasa after Safina Party leader Jimi Wanjigi questioned the growing focus on calls for President William Ruto to serve only one term, saying Kenyans are more concerned about solutions than political chants.

Wanjigi told a town hall gathering that the opposition and government alike must be pressed to explain what practical changes they would bring to citizens rather than relying on campaign rhetoric.

He said he supports those advocating for a one-term presidency for Ruto, but insisted that the discussion is incomplete without clear plans for what comes next.

"Hawa watu wa one term niko na wao, lakini waulize watafanya nini. Wakenya wataishi namna gani?" he said during a town hall meeting in Mombasa.

He questioned whether political transitions alone can fix the country’s challenges, warning that changing leaders without new ideas could repeat past frustrations.

"One term, two term, then what? If you remove President William Ruto, what will happen after that? If you remove him and replace him with someone just like him, are you also not going to cry again, saying one term?" he posed.

The Safina Party leader said Kenya’s political scene has long been shaped by catchy slogans that do not always translate into better living conditions, citing the 2022 election as an example of competing narratives between “hustlers” and “dynasties.”

"Ilikuwa mwenye hana pesa na mwenye ako nayo, lakini saa hii imebadilika. Yule mwenye hana anaendelea kulia," he said.

He added that economic pressure has changed the mood among many citizens who once embraced that narrative.

"Are you not the hustlers who are now crying, saying you were lied to?" he asked the audience.

Wanjigi urged voters to demand policy clarity from all aspirants before making electoral decisions.

"When they come here selling one term, ask them what they will do. And do not accept to be lied to anymore because if you accept, you will be alone crying," he said.

He used the platform to push his own agenda, including replacing the 16 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) with a five per cent sales tax and introducing free secondary and TVET education.

His comments come as political mobilisation builds ahead of the 2027 General Election, with opposition leaders rallying around the idea of limiting Ruto to a single term.

Wanjigi said the real issue for Kenyans is not who wins power, but what policies are put in place to address jobs, education, and the rising cost of living.