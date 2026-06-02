Trump nominates Henry Wooster as next US Ambassador to Kenya

Global Affairs · Chrispho Owuor ·
Trump nominates Henry Wooster as next US Ambassador to Kenya
Henry Wooster appointed U.S. Ambassdor to Kenya. PHOTO/Handout
In Summary

Wooster is a career diplomat in the United States Foreign Service, holding the rank of Minister-Counsellor, a senior level within the diplomatic corps.

United States President Donald Trump has put forward Henry Wooster as the next United States Ambassador to Kenya, setting in motion a process that now moves to the US Senate for review and approval.

The nomination, which has been formally submitted, is part of a wider slate of diplomatic appointments that will go through confirmation hearings before any final postings are made.

The White House confirmed on Tuesday, June 2, that Wooster’s name is among those transmitted to the Senate for consideration.

If approved, he will take up the senior diplomatic position in Nairobi, replacing the outgoing ambassador, Meg Whiteman, and becoming Washington’s main representative in Kenya.

Wooster is a career diplomat in the United States Foreign Service, holding the rank of Minister-Counsellor, a senior level within the diplomatic corps.

His nomination places him in line for scrutiny by senators, who will assess his experience and suitability for the post before a final decision is made.

He brings more than 30 years of experience in both diplomatic and security-related assignments across different regions. Between 2020 and 2023, he served as United States Ambassador to Jordan, working across two administrations, those of Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

His earlier roles include serving as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State responsible for the Maghreb and Egypt, where he helped shape US policy in North Africa and parts of the Middle East.

He has also worked as Director for Central Asia at the National Security Council, a position that placed him at the centre of strategic foreign policy planning.

In addition, Wooster served as Foreign Policy Advisor to the Commanding General of the United States Joint Special Operations Command, adding a military-linked dimension to his diplomatic background.

If confirmed by the Senate, Wooster will assume the role of US Ambassador to Kenya at a time when the two countries continue to engage on trade, security, and regional stability matters, with Washington maintaining strong interest in its partnership with Nairobi.

Tags

US politics Diplomatic Appointment Kenya Relations

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