Seven students to be arraigned over Utumishi Academy fire that killed 16

Fresh details have emerged in the investigation into the Utumishi Girls Academy dormitory fire, with detectives now piecing together what they believe was a carefully coordinated plan that ended in the deaths of 16 students and left a school community in mourning.

Seven students linked to the incident are expected to appear in court on Tuesday after days of questioning by investigators seeking to establish what led to the deadly blaze.

According to findings from the ongoing probe, the suspects told detectives they were unhappy with several decisions made by the school administration. Among the issues raised were the rescheduling of examinations from June 16 to June 2 and a cultural event that students were allegedly required to contribute money towards.

Investigators also recorded claims that some of the students were influenced by events at a neighbouring boys' school where learners had recently gone on strike.

The latest developments emerged after a fifth day of investigations at Gilgil Police Station, where the seven suspects were questioned by detectives. Officers from the DCI Child Protection Unit, alongside counsellors, participated in the sessions as authorities sought to understand the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Detectives say evidence gathered so far points to a plan that was allegedly discussed at around 9 p.m. on the night of the incident before being carried out several hours later.

Forensic experts examining CCTV footage have reportedly reconstructed part of the sequence of events leading up to the fire. The footage is said to show preparations that included the alleged acquisition of matchboxes and paraffin before the dormitory was set ablaze at about 12:10 a.m.

As part of the investigation, detectives have also reviewed the school's routine on the night of the tragedy. It has been established that Form Three students normally retire to bed at 9:35 p.m., while Form Four students are expected to be in bed by 10:35 p.m.

The homicide team leading the inquiry is also pursuing fresh leads on whether other individuals may have played a role in the incident. Investigators believe the alleged use of paraffin raises questions about how the substance was obtained and whether assistance may have come from outside the school.

Authorities continue to analyse evidence and witness accounts as they work to establish the full extent of involvement in the fire and determine whether more suspects could be brought into the investigation.