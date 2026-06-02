Raila Odinga’s bodyguard narrates last walk and final words before death in India

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s longtime bodyguard Maurice Ogeta has given a detailed account of the final moments he spent with the veteran leader, saying he was with him during a morning walk in India on October 15, 2025 when he died.

Ogeta said Raila was on his usual exercise routine when he suddenly stopped during a lap around their walking route, a moment he described as deeply painful as it happened just a short distance away from him.

Speaking during a reception held for Gor Mahia players and officials at the Karen home of Mama Ida Odinga on Monday, Ogeta reflected on his long years of service beside Raila, describing him as a boss, mentor, friend and father figure. He said their relationship went beyond official duty and was built on trust in both political and personal matters.

Ogeta also recalled Raila’s close interest in Gor Mahia, saying the former Prime Minister often engaged with him on the club’s performance and challenges, especially during difficult financial periods. He said Raila would question the team’s declining standards but also push for improvement and success.

“Baba asked us why our standards were declining, and we were honest. We told him we were facing serious financial challenges,” Ogeta said.

He added that Raila later supported the club and encouraged its leadership to aim higher, including winning both the ODM Cup and the league title, goals the club has since achieved.

Ogeta went on to describe the final morning walk in India, saying they had gone out for their usual exercise around the villa where Raila was staying for treatment. The routine involved light walking along a short route of about 50 metres.

“The patron did not die on bed. He died while walking. We only went one round. On the second round, he only went a quarter way. People say he collapsed or fell down. That is not how I remember it. He simply stopped,” Ogeta recalled.

He said he immediately noticed something was wrong and tried to respond.

“The only word he said was ‘Aih...’ and that was it,” he recounted.

Ogeta said the moment remains very difficult for him, adding that he was extremely close when it happened.

“It was very unfortunate. I was just one metre away from him. It was not easy for me. It is still not easy even now.”

He also spoke about the trust Raila placed in him over the years, including occasions when he was allowed to use official vehicles to attend Gor Mahia matches in different parts of the country.

“There was a day the patron released his official car and lead car to take me to City Stadium. Another time he allowed me to use his vehicle to travel to Machakos for a Gor Mahia match. That was the level of trust he had in me,” Ogeta said.

He thanked the Odinga family for the confidence they placed in him throughout his service, noting that his role often went beyond official duties.

“At times I was his security officer and bodyguard, but sometimes I was also his driver. The only thing Mama would always tell me was, ‘Make sure you get home safely.’”

Raila died on October 15, 2025 in India, where he had travelled for treatment. Ogeta said he remained by his side during his final days and witnessed his last moments.