Ruto pledges civilian terminal for Wajir International Airport by end-2026

President William Ruto has announced that a civilian passenger terminal at Wajir International Airport will be completed and operational before the end of 2026, alongside a government-backed plan to establish a university in Wajir County as part of efforts to boost development and expand opportunities in Northern Kenya.

Speaking on Monday during the 63rd Madaraka Day celebrations held in Wajir for the first time since independence, the President framed the occasion as a signal of stronger national inclusion, saying the region will play a bigger role in Kenya’s future growth and development.

He said the government is prioritising transport and education as key drivers of transformation in the region, pointing to ongoing investments in road networks linking Isiolo, Wajir and Mandera aimed at improving movement of people and goods across Northern Kenya.

Ruto stated that the planned civilian terminal at Wajir International Airport will open the area to higher passenger traffic and new investment flows, noting that better air transport will help connect the region to national and international markets.

He added that the airport upgrade will support efforts to position Northern Kenya as a key entry point for trade and regional links, given its proximity to Ethiopia and Somalia.

On education, Ruto reaffirmed that learning and skills development remain central to the government’s agenda, saying education is key to opening opportunities for young people across the country.

He outlined the government’s plan to support the establishment of a university in Wajir County, aimed at increasing access to higher learning and allowing more students from the region to study closer to home.

According to him, strengthening universities, teacher training colleges and technical institutions is necessary to equip learners with skills needed in the modern economy. He noted that teacher training colleges in Wajir, Mandera and Garissa have already benefited from expanded support and recruitment of teachers across Northern Kenya.

He also said increased education funding and ongoing hiring of teachers are part of wider efforts to reduce gaps in access to learning between different regions.

Ruto linked the proposed university to broader economic goals, saying it will help young people contribute more directly to local development while building skills that can be used across different sectors.

He further said Northern Kenya should be seen as a region with strong potential in livestock production, trade, renewable energy and cross-border commerce, rather than a marginalised area.

Ruto and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki led the celebrations at Wajir Stadium, where the President restated the government’s commitment to balanced development across all counties.

He concluded by saying no county should be left behind in development plans and that investment in Wajir remains central to the national agenda.

Ruto said: "the bridge between promise and possibility, between poverty and prosperity, between exclusion and belonging."