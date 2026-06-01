Early finish in Wajir as Madaraka Day ceremony wraps up in record time

The 2026 Madaraka Day celebrations held in Wajir County came to an unusually early close, wrapping up shortly before 11 a.m. in a tightly packed programme that moved faster than many national events of its kind.

Thousands of people had gathered at the newly built Wajir Stadium from the early morning to witness the national event led by President William Ruto, as the county hosted the celebrations for the first time in Kenya’s North Eastern region.

The programme featured military parades, cultural performances from different communities, and coordinated aerial displays by security agencies. All the segments were delivered in quick succession, giving the event a smooth but fast-paced flow.

Unlike previous national day celebrations that often continue into the afternoon, the Wajir ceremony progressed through its official agenda in record time, allowing the final activities to be completed before midday.

The atmosphere inside the stadium was marked by colour and energy, with cultural groups showcasing traditional dances, disciplined formations by security forces, and a helicopter fly-past that drew loud reactions from the crowd.

After the President completed his address and the formal programme ended, residents who had filled the stadium began leaving in large numbers, streaming out steadily as the celebrations wound down earlier than expected.

This year’s event also stood out historically, as Wajir became the first county in the North Eastern region to host the national celebrations, marking a significant moment for the area in national rotation of public holidays.

While many attendees expressed surprise at how quickly the ceremony concluded, the early finish allowed residents and guests to return to their activities well before noon after a morning filled with national pride, performances, and official ceremony.