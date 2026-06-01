LIVE: Wajir County hosts historic 63rd Madaraka Day
Kenyans have gathered at Wajir Stadium for the 63rd Madaraka Day celebrations, marking a historic moment as the county hosts the national event for the first time.
Kenyans have gathered at Wajir Stadium for the 63rd Madaraka Day celebrations, marking a historic moment as the county hosts the national event for the first time.
The newly upgraded stadium filled with residents, dignitaries, and visitors who turned up early to witness the celebrations.
Security was heightened as preparations culminated in a colourful display of national unity and cultural performances.
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President William Ruto arrives for Madaraka Day celebrations at Wajir Stadium.
The President arrived at the newly upgraded stadium on June 1, 2026, which was filled with residents, dignitaries, and visitors who turned up early to witness the celebrations
A military parade is preparing for a march infront of the presidential dais as guests, including President William Ruto is expected to lead the nation in the celebrations.
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