LIVE: Wajir County hosts historic 63rd Madaraka Day

News · Samuel Otieno ·
LIVE: Wajir County hosts historic 63rd Madaraka Day
A section of residents at the Wajir County Stadium on June 1, 2026. PHOTO/Handout
In Summary

Kenyans have gathered at Wajir Stadium for the 63rd Madaraka Day celebrations, marking a historic moment as the county hosts the national event for the first time.

Kenyans have gathered at Wajir Stadium for the 63rd Madaraka Day celebrations, marking a historic moment as the county hosts the national event for the first time.

The newly upgraded stadium filled with residents, dignitaries, and visitors who turned up early to witness the celebrations.

Security was heightened as preparations culminated in a colourful display of national unity and cultural performances.

 

A section of the Wajir County Stadium on June 1, 2026. PHOTO/Abdisamad Loge

 

 

 

🔴 Live Updates

08:32
President Ruto arrives

President William Ruto arrives for Madaraka Day celebrations at Wajir Stadium.

The President arrived at the newly upgraded stadium on June 1, 2026, which was filled with residents, dignitaries, and visitors who turned up early to witness the celebrations

08:27
PHOTOS: Kenyans at Wajir County Stadium

Traditional dancers at the Wajir County ahead of the Madaraka Day celebrations PHOTO/Handout

 

Kenyans gather at the Wajir County Stadium on June 1, 2026 for the Madaraka Day celebrations

 

 

08:23
Parade

A military parade is preparing for a march infront of the presidential dais as guests, including President William Ruto is expected to lead the nation in the celebrations.

A military unit at the Wajir Stadium. PHOTO/Screengrab

 

Tags

Madaraka Day President Ruto Wajir Stadium

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