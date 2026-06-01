National spotlight falls on Wajir as Kenya marks 63rd Madaraka day

Wajir came alive before daybreak on Monday as thousands of people converged on the county's new stadium for Kenya's 63rd Madaraka Day celebrations, making history for a region hosting a national event of this scale for the first time.

Hours before President William Ruto was expected to preside over the ceremony, crowds had already packed large sections of Wajir Stadium, creating a festive atmosphere across the town.

Residents, visitors and invited guests began arriving from as early as 5:00 a.m., according to organisers, triggering long queues at security checkpoints as people sought to secure entry into the venue.

The newly constructed stadium, which has a capacity of 10,000 people, quickly filled as authorities carried out extensive screening measures for everyone entering the grounds.

Officials said attendees were subjected to compulsory security checks that included verification of passes, inspection of personal belongings and screening through metal detectors.

To support the operation, security officers were deployed at every entrance, while traffic police managed vehicle and pedestrian movement through roadblocks and barricades placed along major routes in Wajir Town.

Inside the arena, preparations for the national celebration were on full display. Kenyan flags decorated the stadium and surrounding installations, while spectators settled into their seats awaiting the start of the ceremony.

Crowds waved small national flags, displayed banners and captured photographs to remember the occasion, which many described as a once-in-a-generation moment for the county.

The gathering reflected both national pride and local culture, with attendees wearing a mix of traditional northern Kenya clothing and outfits featuring Kenya's national colours.

Families, youth organisations and visitors from neighbouring counties were among those who turned up to witness the celebrations firsthand.

Security remained a prominent feature throughout the morning, with officers maintaining a strong presence around the venue and in other key areas across the town.

A military helicopter flying above the stadium further highlighted the extensive arrangements put in place for the event.

The celebrations represent a historic chapter for Wajir, becoming the first county in the North Eastern region to host a national celebration of this magnitude since Kenya became independent in 1963.

The government's decision to hold Madaraka Day in Wajir has been seen as part of efforts to ensure national events reach different parts of the country while strengthening unity and inclusion.

The county has undergone extensive preparations over recent months, including the construction of the stadium, improvement of roads, installation of street lighting and other development projects linked to the celebrations.

Officials have said the event provides an opportunity to showcase progress in Northern Kenya and bring national commemorations closer to communities outside the capital.

Ahead of the celebrations, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said Wajir was becoming the seventh county to host a national celebration outside Nairobi since the programme was decentralised.

He noted that Embu, Kericho, Bungoma, Kwale, Homa Bay and Kitui had previously hosted similar national events.

As more people continued arriving during the morning, excitement remained high ahead of a programme expected to feature military demonstrations, cultural performances and official speeches marking Kenya's attainment of internal self-rule.

For many attendees, the celebrations have already cemented Wajir's place in the country's history as the county welcomed the nation for one of Kenya's most important annual events.