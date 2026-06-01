Mentor your children! Ruto tells parents after Utumishi fire tragedy

President William Ruto has urged parents to take greater responsibility in raising and mentoring their children, saying families should not shift blame when young people engage in troubling behaviour.

Speaking during the 37th Rhino Charge motorsport competition in Wamba, Samburu County, on Sunday, Ruto said recent incidents involving children and youth underscore the importance of active parental involvement in shaping character and values.

The President emphasized that while schools and other institutions contribute to a child's development, the foundation of character is built at home.

"We as parents must be concerned about our children, their well-being, their education and mentorship. We see what is going on in Kenya; some of our children do things that baffle many people, and we cannot afford to apportion blame and say it is somebody else's responsibility. It starts with us first and foremost, with us as parents," he said.

Ruto called on parents to go beyond providing for their children’s material needs and focus on mentorship, discipline and instilling values that enable young people to make sound decisions.

He cited the Rhino Charge event as an example of how parental support for sports and other constructive activities can help nurture talent, discipline and positive behaviour among young people.

"When I see these young children here and those who are racing in this sport, I say to the parents, 'Congratulations; that is how to bring up a family and our children,'" he said.

The President's remarks come in the wake of the Utumishi Academy fire tragedy, where 16 students lost their lives, with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) saying it has made a major breakthrough in the investigations into the fire.

In a statement issued on May 31, 2026, the DCI said forensic analysis of CCTV footage had led to the “positive identification of the students who lit the fire,” describing the development as a significant milestone in the ongoing probe into the tragedy that occurred on May 28, 2026.

According to investigators, further review of the footage at the Forensic Imaging and Acoustic Laboratory at the National Police Service Forensics Laboratory, in collaboration with teachers, confirmed that seven students were involved in the arson incident before fleeing the scene.

“After conducting a thorough detailed forensic analysis of the CCTV footage recovered from the school… a positive identification of the students who lit the fire has been realized,” the statement said.