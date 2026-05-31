Kenya finishes 2nd again behind South Africa at Africa Women's Cup

Kenya's women's rugby 15s national team, the Lionesses, finished second at the just-concluded sixth edition of the Rugby Africa Women's Cup held at the RFUEA Grounds on Ngong Road, Nairobi, with South Africa once again proving to be the stumbling block.

Speaking to the media before the tournament, Kenya head coach Simon Odongo emphasized the need to continue narrowing the gap between his side and South Africa's Springbok Women until they eventually surpass them. His comments came after the fifth edition in Antananarivo, Madagascar, where South Africa edged Kenya 19-12 to claim their fifth title.

"We will beat them one day. Last year in Madagascar, the difference was only seven points," said Odongo.

"Our objective is the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games and the Rugby World Cup, and for that to happen we have to be the best in Africa by beating the best, who are South Africa," he added.

On Sunday at the RFUEA Grounds, South Africa secured their sixth Rugby Africa Women's Cup title with a 35-20 victory over Kenya. The margin of defeat was 15 points, despite Kenya finishing the match with one player fewer.

The eight-day tournament began on May 23, with South Africa thrashing Madagascar 64-5, while hosts Kenya defeated neighbours Uganda 43-10.

On May 27, Uganda suffered another defeat, losing 47-20 to South Africa, while Odongo's charges cruised to a dominant 57-0 victory over Madagascar.

The final day of competition on May 31 saw Madagascar's Lady Makis fall 46-12 to the Uganda Lady Cranes. That result set the stage for a second consecutive title decider between Kenya and South Africa, with the southern Africans once again emerging victorious.

South Africa have now won the Rugby Africa Women's Cup a record six times. Kenya finished second on home soil, Uganda claimed third place, while Madagascar ended the tournament bottom of the standings without a win and now face relegation from Africa's premier women's 15s rugby competition.