Kenya wins UFAK East Region Karate Championships

Kenya amassed a total of 47 medals; 16 gold, 22 silver and nine bronze, to emerge overall winners of the Union of Africa Karate Federations (UFAK) East Region Cadets, Juniors and Seniors Karate Championships held at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi over the weekend.

Speaking on Sunday after the three-day event concluded, Kenya Karate Federation (KKF) President Eng. Richard Binga thanked UFAK President Suleyman Gaye and Vice President Bechir Shariff for granting Kenya the honour of hosting the 2026 UFAK East Region Karate Championships.

"We also thank them for gracing the occasion and taking time to come to Kenya and witness what we can do in Nairobi. Their attendance demonstrates commitment to and support for the development of karate in Kenya and across the East African region," Binga said.

One of Kenya's standout performers was David Ngati, whose brilliance lit up Nyayo Stadium as he claimed double gold in the Senior Men's Individual Kata and Team Kata categories, cementing his place among the region's elite karatekas.

Ngati described the victory as redemption after disappointment at the previous edition of the championships in Ethiopia.

"I'm so happy, especially with the Kata victory, because last time in Ethiopia I lost it. I have been training and aiming to win it, and it is my joy that I have made right what went wrong in Ethiopia," he said.

Ethiopia finished second overall, while Madagascar completed the podium in third place among the 14 participating nations.

Binga now hopes to steer KKF towards greater international exposure as Kenya seeks qualification for several major events, including the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in June, the Dakar Youth Olympics in September for the cadet athletes, and ultimately the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.