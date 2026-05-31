Mbadi pledges Sh1.5bn to clear KNEC teacher arrears before financial year end

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has pledged that the government will release Sh1.5 billion to settle pending payments owed to teachers for Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) duties, saying the move is aimed at ending long-standing delays and improving teacher welfare.

Speaking on Saturday during the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) Homa Bay Branch Thanksgiving Ceremony, Mbadi said consultations with the Ministry of Education were already underway and the allocation was being integrated into the current budget process.

“Now you must get it. Now you must get it. I have already consulted,” he told teachers, adding that he had engaged Education CS Ogamba on the matter.

Mbadi said the government was working to fast-track approvals to ensure the payments are made within the current financial cycle.

“I know we had a plan to put it in the budget, the budget that we are processing now, but I want to give you my commitment here,” he said.

He added that discussions had been held at senior level to resolve the dispute over delayed compensation for exam-related work.

“I’ve already spoken with the CS Ministry of Education… I’ve told him that on Wednesday I’m waiting for his letter to approve Sh1.5 billion to pay teachers, so that this matter ceases to be controversial,” he said.

Mbadi further emphasized the government’s commitment to clearing arrears linked to KNEC examinations, including invigilation, supervision and marking duties carried out by teachers across the country.

“I have made a decision with the teachers that we pay them 1.5 billion and is going to be approved so that money will be paid before the end of this financial year,” he said.

The government’s latest commitment to release Sh1.5 billion to settle teachers’ arrears comes against a backdrop of growing frustration among examiners involved in the marking of the 2025 national examinations, who say they are yet to receive their allowances.

The dispute has triggered threats of industrial action from teachers, raising fears of disruptions in learning across several institutions nationwide as unions push for urgent payment of outstanding dues.

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) had previously indicated that it was short of about Sh1.5 billion required to clear the pending bill, prompting Treasury to step in with a commitment to release the funds.