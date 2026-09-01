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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

national examinations

Education ministry flags false notice on examination workers’ compensation
Education and Career

Education ministry flags false notice on examination workers’ compensation

The disputed document, which has been widely shared online, was designed to resemble an official press statement from the Ministry of Education. It purported to address payment delays affecting supervisors, invigilators, security officers and other contracted professionals engaged in the administration and marking of national examinations.

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New guidelines set for teachers in national exams
Education and Career

New guidelines set for teachers in national exams

All teachers nominated to serve must be registered in the CP2 system by September 26, 2025, and must be employed and registered with TSC. Teachers will not be allowed to serve in schools where they have worked in the past three years.

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