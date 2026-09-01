CS Ogamba unveils plan to keep schools, exams running during El Niño
The ministry said schools will be supported to make preparations before the heavy rains set in, with attention placed on the safety of learners, teachers and school facilitie
The ministry said schools will be supported to make preparations before the heavy rains set in, with attention placed on the safety of learners, teachers and school facilitie
The Bill, sponsored by Majority leader Kimani Ichung’wah, proposes the creation of the Kenya National Educational Assessments Council to take over the role currently performed by the Kenya National Examinations Council.
The 2026 examination cycle comes as the education sector continues to implement reforms under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), while KCSE remains in place for secondary school candidates.
The post, widely shared online, alleged the move was intended to enhance transparency, neutrality, and public trust in the management of national examinations, prompting KNEC to issue a warning
At the centre of his request is a demand for clear government data showing how many learners enrolled in Grade 1 in 2017 and how many have successfully progressed to Grade 10 this year.
Speaking on Saturday during the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) Homa Bay Branch Thanksgiving Ceremony, Mbadi said consultations with the Ministry of Education were already underway and the allocation was being integrated into the current budget process.
The disputed document, which has been widely shared online, was designed to resemble an official press statement from the Ministry of Education. It purported to address payment delays affecting supervisors, invigilators, security officers and other contracted professionals engaged in the administration and marking of national examinations.
All teachers nominated to serve must be registered in the CP2 system by September 26, 2025, and must be employed and registered with TSC. Teachers will not be allowed to serve in schools where they have worked in the past three years.