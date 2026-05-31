12,774 IDs uncollected in Kisii as MPs demand end to extra vetting

More than 12,700 national identity cards remain uncollected in Kisii County, even as Members of Parliament raise concerns over delays and alleged discrimination in the issuance of IDs to residents of Kenya's border counties.

The concerns emerged after the National Assembly Committee on Administration and Internal Security inspected National Registration Bureau and Civil Registration offices in Kisii County.

Led by Lari MP Mburu Kahangara, the lawmakers questioned why applicants from border communities continue to undergo additional vetting despite a presidential directive abolishing the practice.

"We have realised that citizens from border counties still face challenges in obtaining identity cards. Although there was a presidential directive to eliminate screening, the current process still subjects them to additional verification requirements and demands for more documents," said Kahangara.

"These are citizens who already have birth certificates showing they are Kenyan by birth. Subjecting them to further vetting and identification processes is discriminatory."

The MPs said they will engage the State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services to streamline the process and ensure equal treatment for all Kenyans seeking identification documents.

At the same time, the committee commended registration officers in Kisii for exceeding their target of 24,000 applicants by registering more than 34,000 people.

However, lawmakers expressed concern over the backlog of 12,774 uncollected identity cards.

"In Kisii County alone, there are 12,774 uncollected IDs. We urge wananchi to follow up and collect their documents once they register. With the introduction of live capture machines, the production and issuance process has become much faster," Kahangara said.

The committee also praised the efficiency of civil registration services in the county.

"We commend the officers because birth certificate services are being delivered efficiently. If one provides the requisite documents, they can receive a birth certificate on the same day," he said.

The lawmakers warned that the government's plan to decentralise civil registration services to all sub-counties could create staffing and infrastructure challenges, saying the committee will address the issue during the budget-making process.