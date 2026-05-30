Brian Simiyu: KMPDC probes death at unregistered Trans Nzoia health facility

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) has launched investigations into the death of Brian Simiyu, who reportedly died following a surgical procedure at an unregistered health facility in Trans Nzoia County.

In a statement issued on Saturday, KMPDC said it has opened a formal inquiry into the conduct of the medical practitioner allegedly involved in the incident and pledged action against any person found responsible.

“The attention of KMPDC has been drawn through reports from the County Government of Trans Nzoia of an incident involving the tragic death of Mr Brian Simiyu following an alleged surgical procedure by a medical practitioner at an unregistered facility,” the council said.

The regulator expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and said it is working with relevant agencies to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.

“We extend our sincere condolences to his family for this profound loss,” said KMPDC CEO David Kariuki.

KMPDC said it is working with the Trans Nzoia County Government, the National Police Service, and other stakeholders to collect evidence, including clinical records, witness statements, and any available footage related to the case.

“KMPDC has commenced a formal inquiry into the conduct of the medical practitioner allegedly involved in this incident,” the statement said.

Initial findings by the council indicate that the premise was unlicensed.

“Preliminary information reveals that the alleged procedure was undertaken in unregistered, unlabelled and not licensed premises and in conditions not suitable for such treatment,” the council said.

KMPDC warned that disciplinary action would be taken against any practitioner or facility found culpable, including suspension, revocation of licence, deregistration, or criminal prosecution where applicable.

The regulator reiterated its commitment to public safety through enforcement of medical standards and regulation of practitioners.

It urged healthcare workers to strictly adhere to ethical guidelines and only operate in approved facilities that meet safety requirements.

The public was advised to seek medical services only from registered health facilities and licensed practitioners.

According to the County Government of Trans Nzoia, Brian Simiyu was taken to the unlicensed facility on May 17, 2026, by his employer.

A medical officer allegedly employed by the County Government of Trans Nzoia allegedly performed an exploratory laparotomy (major abdominal surgery) on him at the facility.

He was discharged the following day but later developed complications. Family members noticed a foul smell from the surgical wound and rushed him to Wamalwa Kijana Teaching and Referral Hospital. However, ICU services were unavailable at the facility.

On May 25, he was transferred to Tophill Hospital for intensive care and dialysis. He died in the early morning of May 28, 2026, from septicemia (blood poisoning) and acute kidney failure.