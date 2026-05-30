COMESA denies claims of Sh7.8 billion fine on Airtel Kenya

Africa · Bradley Bosire ·
COMESA denies claims of Sh7.8 billion fine on Airtel Kenya
An Airtel Kenya shop. PHOTO/Nairobi News
In Summary

The clarification comes after a message widely shared on social media alleged that Airtel Kenya had been fined billions of shillings over mobile money transaction charges, sparking public debate and confusion across digital platforms.

The Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Competition and Consumer Commission has moved to dismiss online reports claiming it had slapped Airtel Kenya with a Sh7.8 billion penalty, saying the information is false and not linked to its official communication.

In a statement released on May 29, the regional watchdog said it had not issued any ruling, finding, or financial sanction against Airtel Kenya, and warned the public against treating the circulating claims as genuine.

“The Commission categorically disassociates itself from the said post and urges members of the public to disregard it in its entirety. The Commission has not issued any decision, finding, or financial penalty against Airtel Kenya in relation to the allegations contained in the social media post or the ongoing investigations,” it said.

The clarification comes after a message widely shared on social media alleged that Airtel Kenya had been fined billions of shillings over mobile money transaction charges, sparking public debate and confusion across digital platforms.

The Commission explained that the matter currently under its review involves Airtel Group, but stressed that the probe is still ongoing and no outcome has been reached.

According to the regulator, the investigation is based on possible breaches of Articles 27 and 28 of the COMESA Competition Regulations and covers Airtel Group’s international money transfer services in Kenya, Uganda and Malawi.

It further noted that the probe was officially announced on January 30, 2025, and remains at an active stage where evidence is still being reviewed before any determination can be made.

The Commission urged the public to rely only on verified statements issued through its official communication channels, warning that misleading posts are circulating with the aim of misrepresenting its actions.

It also warned that its name and official documents are being misused to spread false claims, adding that it is tracking the source of the misleading publication and could take legal steps against those responsible.

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Airtel Kenya Comesa financial sanction

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