Nyeri Governor faults Ebola facility plan in Laikipia, calls for consultation

News · Samuel Otieno ·
Nyeri Governor faults Ebola facility plan in Laikipia, calls for consultation
Council of Governors (CoG) Vice Chairperson Mutahi Kahiga.PHOTO/COG X
In Summary

The governor called for the suspension of the project until comprehensive stakeholder consultations are undertaken.

Nyeri County Governor Mutahi Kahiga has raised concerns over the potential cross-border transmission of the Ebola virus following reports of plans to establish an Ebola treatment and isolation centre in neighbouring Laikipia County.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Kahiga said Nyeri County shares a long border with Laikipia and that residents of the two counties are closely linked through trade, transport and family ties, increasing the risk of cross-border transmission.

“Any public health risk in Laikipia is therefore a direct concern to the leadership and the great people of Nyeri,” Kahiga said.

“We are alive to the fact that Ebola Virus Disease is a Public Health Emergency of International Concern and Ebola preparedness and response should be both a county, national and international priority.”

The governor called for the suspension of the project until comprehensive stakeholder consultations are undertaken.

He also urged the relevant authorities to share all technical, environmental and safety assessment reports relating to the proposed facility, and provide detailed information on the project's objectives, funding arrangements, operational framework, and long-term management and sustainability plans.

“Ebola remains one of the world's deadliest infectious diseases, with a high case fatality rate and serious containment challenges. We therefore cannot ignore the risks of cross-border transmission through the movement of people and goods along the Isiolo-Laikipia-Nyeri corridor,” he said.

Kahiga, however, reiterated his commitment to supporting national and international efforts aimed at strengthening global health security through enhanced disease surveillance, outbreak preparedness and response.

He maintained that such initiatives should be implemented through a transparent, consultative and inclusive process that enjoys public confidence.

“The residents of Nyeri, through their elected leaders, must be consulted and reassured about any such facility being operationalised near our borders,” he added.

Meanwhile, Health Ministry Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni has assured the public that Kenya has heightened Ebola surveillance at all ports of entry, including mandatory screening for travellers from affected and neighbouring countries.

Speaking on May 30, 2026, Muthoni said Jomo Kenyatta International Airport's Gate 16 has been designated for flights arriving from countries that have reported Ebola cases.

"The Ministry of Health is doing everything possible to ensure that we contain the outbreak and remain prepared. At all ports of entry, we are conducting screening measures. At Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), we have designated Gate 16 for flights arriving from countries that have reported cases,” PS Muthoni said.

“We have also expanded mandatory screening to travellers from 10 neighbouring countries. Any flight arriving from these countries is being screened to ensure public safety."

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Nyeri County PS Muthoni Kahiga Ebola facility

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