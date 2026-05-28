DCI arrests five suspects in major crackdown on car and livestock theft syndicate

Detectives have arrested five suspected gang members linked to motor vehicle and livestock theft across Kirinyaga, Nyeri and Murang’a counties, in what police described as an intelligence-led operation targeting organised criminal networks.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the operation was launched after a Toyota Sienta, registration number KCY 467A, was reported stolen at Kiaruhiu Police Station.

Police said the alleged gang leader, Martin Ndegwa Kinyua, was arrested in Kagicha area while allegedly planning to meet accomplices “to sell off the stolen vehicle”.

Under interrogation, detectives said Kinyua led them to the Skuta area in Nyeri, where the stolen Toyota Sienta was recovered fitted with fake registration plates KDJ 765J.

The operation later led officers to intercept another vehicle, a Toyota Succeed registration number KCS 523H, carrying four other suspects identified as Bernard Njeru Kimathi, Edwin Muchira Mwinga, Tobias Macharia Mwangi and James Muthama Muriuki.

A search conducted inside the vehicle recovered “ten sisal ropes, a panga, two knives, a rungu, and a master key”, which investigators said pointed to further criminal activity.

Detectives also established that the suspects were allegedly involved in livestock theft on the same night the vehicle was stolen.

“As detectives delved deeper, they uncovered that, on the same night the gang stole the vehicle, they also stole and slaughtered livestock and sold the meat to shady butchers,” the DCI said in a statement.

Investigators further linked the suspects to “an ongoing stock theft case currently ongoing at the Kerugoya Law Courts”.

The five suspects remain in custody pending arraignment, as authorities continue investigations and pursue additional accomplices.

The DCI said it remains committed to dismantling organised criminal gangs involved in vehicle theft, stock theft and related offences through intelligence-led operations and collaboration with members of the public.