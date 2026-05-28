Wajir Governor urges restraint in politics, warns against incitement

Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi has called on political leaders to embrace forgiveness, reconciliation and restraint, warning that divisive politics and incitement during election periods risk undermining Kenya’s peace and stability.

Speaking on Thursday during the National Prayer Breakfast in Nairobi, Ahmed urged leaders to place the country’s unity above political rivalry, saying competition for power should not destroy relationships or weaken national cohesion.

The governor said leaders must turn hostility into goodwill and promote peaceful engagement even in moments of intense political competition.

“Replace anger at the evil feeling that you have for someone who you regard as your enemy with something good, do them a favor, be nice to them, and then between him and you there will be a new relationship, as though you are warm friends,” he stated.

Ahmed also cautioned leaders against allowing political incitement to shape public discourse, urging them to reject divisive influences and seek peace.

“and if there is incitement, be an incitement from Satan, then seek refuge in Allah Almighty God. Verily, He is the hearer.”

The Wajir governor noted that politics often creates unnecessary hostility among competitors, making it difficult for rivals to forgive each other even after elections. However, he said Kenya has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to overcome political divisions and maintain cooperation across different sides.

“Politics, by its nature, because of the intense competition, is begrudging. It creates unnecessary enmity among the competitors,” he said, adding that reconciliation remains important in preserving national unity and cohesion.

Ahmed further described Kenya as “an island of peace in a sea of turmoil,” pointing to instability in neighbouring countries such as Somalia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo as a reminder of the need to safeguard national stability.

Drawing from his experience in a border region, the governor referenced Somalia’s long struggle to establish a stable central government and urged Kenyan leaders to learn from the challenges facing neighbouring countries.

“In seeking power, as we all try to do, we forget that we are doing it to govern, not to destroy, because if we destroy, there'll be nothing, and no one to govern,” he said.

Ahmed concluded by urging leaders to remain calm and exercise restraint ahead of future political contests, expressing confidence that Kenya would continue to remain stable despite periodic electoral tensions.

He stressed that democratic competition should strengthen national unity instead of deepening divisions, while calling on leaders to prioritise the country’s interests above partisan politics.

The governor also underscored the importance of responsible leadership, mutual respect and dialogue in maintaining peace and supporting the country’s long-term development.

Leaders attending the prayer breakfast were encouraged to embrace moderation, peaceful engagement and constructive dialogue as key pillars for sustaining democracy and national stability.