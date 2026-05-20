Kindiki urges leaders to safeguard peace as 2027 politics gather pace

Politics · David Abonyo ·
Kindiki urges leaders to safeguard peace as 2027 politics gather pace
Deputy President Kithure Kindiki speaking during a memorial service for the daughter of former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi in Nairobi on May 20,2026.PHOTO/DPCS
In Summary

Speaking during a memorial gathering for the daughter of former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi in Nairobi, he said political competition should never override the need to preserve national unity and stability.

At a time when political activity is steadily building ahead of the 2027 General Election, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has called on leaders and citizens to put national peace above political competition, warning that Kenya’s unity must be actively protected even as divisions widen across the political landscape.

Speaking during a memorial gathering in Nairobi for the daughter of former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi, the Deputy President said political differences should never be allowed to threaten the country’s stability, especially as early realignments and political debates intensify.

He stressed that national cohesion must remain the shared responsibility of all leaders regardless of political affiliation, noting that the country’s future depends on restraint, tolerance and a strong commitment to peace.

“As we transact our national issues or national challenges, we must preserve and prioritize national peace and national stability,” Kindiki said during the emotional gathering attended by political leaders, family members and mourners.

He added that disagreement in politics is inevitable, but warned that it must never weaken unity or the country’s stability.

“We will not agree all the time on all the issues. We cannot agree. We’ll disagree on politics, many issues, but the one thing all of us in government, opposition and independence must protect jealously is the peace, stability and cohesion of our country,” he said.

Kindiki’s remarks come as the country experiences increased political positioning ahead of the 2027 polls, with allies and critics of President William Ruto stepping up their messaging on governance, the economy and succession politics. The growing exchanges have raised concern among some leaders about the risk of widening divisions if not carefully managed.

The Deputy President urged all political actors to rise above partisan interests and focus on safeguarding national stability, saying Kenya’s wellbeing should always come first.

“I want to respectfully request all stakeholders of whatever shade of opinion, of whatever persuasion, love Kenya more than they love other things,” he said.

Beyond politics, Kindiki also used the occasion to console the family of Kiraitu Murungi following the death of his daughter Anita, describing the former Meru Governor as a respected national leader whose service has gone beyond his home county.

“Kiraitu is not just a leader for the Meru people, he has been a leader in this country, successful minister, senator, governor and many other things,” he said.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki alongside former Meru governor Kiraitu Murungu during the memorial service for Kiraitu’s daughter in Nairobi on May 20,2026.PHOTO/DPCS

He also conveyed condolences from President William Ruto, noting that although the Head of State was out of the country, he had personally reached out to Murungi and assured him of support during the difficult period.

“He has passed his condolences, and he has offered his support directly to the family,” Kindiki said.

The memorial brought together political leaders, family members and mourners in a sombre atmosphere marked by reflection on both personal loss and the importance of national unity.

Tags

William Ruto Kithure Kindiki Kiraitu Murungi 2027 General Election Meru National unity Peace and stability political realignments

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