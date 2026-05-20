Ruto awarded Kazakhstan’s Order of Dostyk First Degree in Astana

President William Ruto has been awarded Kazakhstan’s Order of Dostyk First Degree, one of the country’s highest state honours, during a ceremony held in Astana as part of his State Visit to the Central Asian nation.

The award, presented in the presence of Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, recognises individuals who have contributed to strengthening friendship, cooperation and mutual understanding between nations.

President William Ruto receiving Kazakhstan’s Order of Dostyk First Degree award in Astana on May 20,2026.PHOTO/PCS President William Ruto receiving Kazakhstan’s Order of Dostyk First Degree award in Astana on May 20,2026.PHOTO/PCS

Speaking during the ceremony on May 20, 2026, President Ruto described the honour as a symbol of the growing ties between Kenya and Kazakhstan and said it reflected the shared values uniting the two countries.

“Deeply humbled and profoundly honoured to receive the Order of Dostyk (Friendship), First Degree, one of the highest distinctions by the Government of Kazakhstan,” Ruto said.“This award is not only a personal recognition but a luminous symbol of the enduring friendship between Kenya and Kazakhstan.”

President Ruto said the recognition reflected both nations’ commitment to peace, cooperation and cultural exchange across continents, adding that he accepted the award on behalf of the Kenyan people.

“As I wear this star and sash, I do so with reverence for the values they embody: unity, respect, and solidarity,” he stated.“I accept this honour on behalf of the people of Kenya, who stand with the people of Kazakhstan in the pursuit of harmony and prosperity.”

Ruto also expressed optimism that the award would further strengthen diplomatic and economic relations between Nairobi and Astana in the coming years.

“May this moment mark the strengthening of our partnership, and may the bonds of Dostyk and friendship continue to flourish between our nations for generations to come,” he said.

The Order of Dostyk, which means “friendship” in Kazakh, is a state distinction awarded by the Government of Kazakhstan to leaders, diplomats and public figures who have promoted peace, international cooperation and stronger bilateral relations involving Kazakhstan.

The award has two classes — First Degree and Second Degree — and recipients are recognised for their contribution to diplomacy, economic cooperation and cultural understanding.

Over the years, the honour has been conferred on several international leaders and prominent personalities for advancing regional and global cooperation.

The ceremony in Astana was attended by senior government officials, diplomats and invited guests, and came amid growing engagement between Kenya and Kazakhstan following the signing of several bilateral agreements on trade, transport, technology, climate action and investment during President Ruto’s State Visit.