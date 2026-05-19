Gachagua intensifies attacks on government over fuel prices and Turkana oil deals

DCP Party leader Rigathi Gachagua has stepped up his criticism of the government, accusing it of inflating fuel prices, mishandling oil resources in Turkana, and worsening economic hardship across the country.

Speaking during a political engagement tour in the United Kingdom on Tuesday, the DCP Party leader linked the rising cost of fuel to what he described as poor policy choices. He also rejected official explanations that global tensions around the Strait of Hormuz were behind the increase in pump prices.

Gachagua, who is in the UK for diaspora meetings aimed at engaging Kenyans abroad, building political networks, and mobilising support for his Democracy for Citizens Party ahead of the 2027 General Election, argued that Kenya’s fuel supply chain does not depend on routes affected by Middle East tensions.

“Our fuel does not come from Iran. It doesn't go through the Strait of Hormuz. Our fuel is sold by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company in Dubai and Saudi Aramco in Saudi Arabia. That is where the fuel is processed.”

He insisted that the main problem lies in how fuel prices are structured locally, alleging that inflated margins are being added to the landed cost of petroleum products.

“The issue, as I have explained, is that William Ruto has made a very big profit in the landed cost of fuel, and that is the way to deal with it,” he stated.

The former deputy president also raised concern over what he termed as poor-quality fuel in the market, warning motorists, transport operators, and farmers to be alert.

“All owners of vehicles, private matatus, owners of planting equipment, must demand the removal of this bad fuel from the market, because it will give us problems as we go along,” he stressed.

He further accused government-linked interests of irregularly taking control of oil exploration assets in Turkana, claiming that Tullow Oil was forced to give up its rights.

“William Ruto and Gulf Energy forced Tullow Oil to surrender the production and prospecting of oil in Turkana to them at a cost of 120 million US dollars,” he claimed.

Gachagua said the arrangement had distorted costs in the petroleum sector and created what he described as a questionable debt burden. He warned that the deal could deny Turkana residents the full benefits of their natural resources.

“These oil reserves have the capacity to produce enough money to change the lives of the people of Turkana, to build good schools, build good roads, sink dams, get water for irrigation for domestic purposes, and change the lives of the people of Turkana forever,” he stated.

He urged residents of Turkana to suspend further exploration and exploitation of oil until fresh negotiations are conducted.

“I’m urging the people of Turkana to stop further exploration and exploitation of their reserves of oil in Turkana until proper negotiations have been done and the people of Turkana get the maximum out of the proceeds,” he stated.

He compared the situation to mining disputes in Ikolomani in Kakamega County, saying communities must defend their natural resources.

Gachagua also criticised comments made by UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar, accusing senior government officials of fuelling public anger instead of calming tensions.

He said challenges facing the matatu sector and broader economic pressures were contributing to rising frustration among citizens.

He further accused the government of heavy taxation, unpaid bills, and worsening living conditions.

“He abducted and killed their children. People are still in pain. He has levied taxes that are unreasonable to the people of Kenya,” he stated.

Turning to former President Uhuru Kenyatta, Gachagua defended him against criticism from the current administration, saying responsibility for today’s challenges lies with those currently in power.

“The buck stops with him,” Gachagua explained.

He argued that the previous government left stable systems in key sectors, including education, health, and security.

“When Uhuru Kenyatta was president, fuel went only to Sh135. We are now over Sh240. The people of Kenya know the difference,” he stated.

He added that the current leadership should take full responsibility for the country’s economic situation.

“So, leave Uhuru Kenyatta alone. He is not the president of Kenya. Uhuru Kenyatta is retired,” Gachagua added.