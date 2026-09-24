COFEK moves to court over Sh93.68bn Gulf Energy oil deal
COFEK says the agreement was signed without public disclosure of its material terms or the process used to select Gulf Energy.
COFEK says the agreement was signed without public disclosure of its material terms or the process used to select Gulf Energy.
Gachagua, who is in the UK for diaspora meetings aimed at engaging Kenyans abroad, building political networks, and mobilising support for his Democracy for Citizens Party ahead of the 2027 General Election, argued that Kenya’s fuel supply chain does not depend on routes affected by Middle East tensions.
The Kenya Revenue Authority has issued a Sh23.1 billion tax demand on the sale of Tullow Oil Kenya BV to Auron Energy, detailing capital gains, VAT and withholding tax now under objection review.
Barasa informed lawmakers that Tullow Oil Kenya B.V. submitted the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment for the South Lokichar Upstream Oil Development Project in September 2021. She said the assessment was reviewed in line with the Environmental Management and Coordination Act.
During public participation on the proposed Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) between the government and GEBV, the committees expressed concern over a proposed increase in cost recovery from 65 per cent to 85 per cent.
This marks a substantial increase from the previous allocation of Sh806 million.