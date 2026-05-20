Ruto urges Kenya–Kazakhstan economic ties in energy, mining and digital innovation

President William Ruto has called for stronger economic cooperation between Kenya and Kazakhstan, urging investors to seize opportunities in energy, agriculture, mining, and digital innovation.

Speaking in Astana, Kazakhstan on Wednesday, he said Kenya is open for business and ready for strategic partnerships, including direct air links and investment corridors to boost trade between Africa and Central Asia.

Addressing government officials and business leaders, the President explained that Kenya and Kazakhstan may be separated by geography but are united by shared ambition and a common drive for economic transformation.

“Kenya is open and ready for business. Our value proposition is clear: strategic market access, political and macroeconomic stability, abundant renewable energy, a young and highly skilled workforce,” he stressed.

The President noted that the global economy was being reshaped by shifting trade patterns, supply chain diversification, and technological change, adding that countries that build strong partnerships would shape the next phase of global growth.

Ruto described Kazakhstan as a key gateway into Central Asia while positioning Kenya as East Africa’s leading commercial, logistics, and innovation hub, offering access to over 300 million people in the region and more than 1.4 billion across Africa.

He highlighted that the bilateral trade between the two countries was growing, driven largely by Kenyan agricultural exports, and added that there remained significant untapped potential.

The President outlined Kenya’s infrastructure expansion programme, including energy generation, transport corridors, ports, and digital systems, saying the country was building “a competitive, resilient, innovation-driven economy”.

“We are not offering isolated projects. Kenya is offering participation in the transformation of one of the world’s fastest-growing economic regions,” the Head of State reiterated.

Ruto also emphasised Kenya’s energy transition agenda, noting that more than 90 percent of electricity is already generated from renewable sources.

He said Kenya was expanding generation capacity towards 10,000 megawatts by 2030, with opportunities in geothermal energy, green hydrogen, smart grids, battery storage, and electric mobility.

In mining and critical minerals, the President noted that Kenya was accelerating exploration of resources including rare earth elements, Graphite, Lithium, and Titanium, and called for partnerships in processing and industrial value chains.

The President also pointed to agriculture as a key area of cooperation, noting Kenya’s exports of tea, coffee, and horticulture, and Kazakhstan’s strength in grain production and fertiliser value chains.

In logistics, he said Kenya’s ports of Mombasa and Lamu, alongside aviation networks, could serve as regional gateways for trade between Africa and Central Asia.

“We will immediately explore opportunities for a bilateral air service agreement between our two countries to facilitate direct flights between Nairobi and Astana,” he said.

He also proposed closer cooperation between financial centres in Nairobi and Astana to enhance investment flows and capital formation between the two regions.

President Ruto affirmed that Kenya would open a consulate in Astana, while welcoming Kazakhstan’s decision to establish an embassy in Nairobi, describing it as a step that would strengthen bilateral relations.

“Let this forum mark the beginning of a lasting partnership between our two nations,” he said.

The President concluded by inviting investors to explore opportunities across Kenya’s economy, saying the country was ready for long-term strategic partnerships that would create jobs and drive industrial growth across Africa and Central Asia.