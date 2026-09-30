Nairobi accounts for 44% of Kenya’s electricity consumption, says EPRA
EPRA attributed the high level of consumption to the region's large population and concentration of industrial activity
EPRA attributed the high level of consumption to the region's large population and concentration of industrial activity
The rise in demand came as Kenya continued to widen access to electricity while increasing investment in renewable power. According to the International Energy Agency, electricity access in Kenya grew from 37 per cent in 2013 to 79 per cent in 2023, with the country aiming to achieve universal access by 2030.
About 65.6 percent of Kenyan households nearly nine million families still rely on traditional cooking fuels despite Kenya having the highest clean-cooking access in East Africa at an estimated 34.4 percent. In rural areas and public institutions such as schools, hospitals and prisons, reliance on traditional fuels can exceed 90 percent.
The initiative builds on Murang’a’s first investment conference held in June 2025 under the theme of unlocking the county’s potential as an industrial hub. The conference brought together investors, government representatives, private-sector players and other stakeholders to explore investment opportunities across industrialisation, agriculture, technology, healthcare, tourism and waste management
The power generator said revenue increased from Sh56.1 billion in the previous financial year, while operating profit rose to Sh14.2 billion from Sh13.6 billion.
She said the transition was already taking shape through electric safari vehicles in the Maasai Mara and solar-powered eco-lodges operating off the national electricity grid
Funds raised under the programme will be divided among green, blue and social investments. KCB plans to support renewable energy, sustainable farming, clean and low-emission transport, water and waste management and affordable housing.
In a notice published on MyGov publication on August 18,2026,the regulator said it is seeking a “suitably qualified, experienced, result oriented and highly motivated” Kenyan to fill the position, which comes with responsibility for providing strategic leadership and direction in line with EPRA’s strategic plan.
The company said geothermal, hydro, power imports and thermal generation currently account for 80 per cent of Kenya’s energy mix, and recommended increasing baseload generation to strengthen grid stability.
AGRA Country Director for Ethiopia Yihenew Zewdie said the country’s green development initiatives, including tree planting, renewable energy and climate-smart agriculture, were helping conserve natural resources, restore degraded landscapes and strengthen resilience to climate change
Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC) has reaffirmed its commitment to expanding clean and reliable energy under KOSAP after a Senate committee review of progress on solar mini-grids and water-pumping schemes across 14 underserved counties.
Baugh has engaged Kenyan security officials on counter-terrorism, cyber threats, organised crime and regional instability. He also highlighted cooperation on aviation security under the Kenya-UK Security Compact, reflecting Britain’s continuing role in supporting Kenya’s security capabilities
MPs cleared REREC after it corrected financial statement anomalies identified by the Auditor-General. The committee also directed the Auditor-General to scrutinise Kenya Power’s role in delays in connecting customers for completed electricity projects.
The report, Beyond Fossil Fuels: Visions for Economic Diversification in Kenya, says Kenya spends more than Sh516 billion annually importing petrol, diesel and coal.
The newly installed hybrid system comprises a 28.08-kWp solar plant, 40.96-kWh battery storage, 48 solar panels, three inverter chargers and eight batteries. It is capable of providing 24-hour backup power to critical sections of the prison, including facilities used for virtual court hearings
In a statement issued on Sunday, KETRACO said the new infrastructure will also deliver reliable green energy to the country's flagship smart city.
The UDA MP noted that several discussions are ongoing between Kenya and foreign partners, with some expected to unlock opportunities in areas such as renewable energy, trade and labour mobility.
The President's trip, which combines official visits and a state visit, is expected to focus on boosting trade opportunities for Kenyan products, courting foreign investors and advancing Kenya's diplomatic interests in Europe.
The UN chief also highlighted methane reduction as a critical and immediate opportunity to slow warming in the short term
Mudavadi highlighted that Kenya was committed to creating an environment that supports investment and structured collaboration with South Korean companies
A UN report says climate change affects people differently, with women and girls facing disproportionate risks. It highlights displacement, disrupted services and gender-based violence, while urging women’s inclusion in policy and disaster planning.
Speaking in Astana, Kazakhstan on Wednesday, he said Kenya is open for business and ready for strategic partnerships, including direct air links and investment corridors to boost trade between Africa and Central Asia.
Guterres said Africa is now central in discussions on how to reshape global financial systems that no longer match today’s realities. He argued that many global structures still reflect a world order created in 1945, which no longer fits current economic and political needs.
Speaking at the University of Nairobi on Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron stressed that building real independence in technology will require heavy investment in infrastructure, especially in energy production, computing capacity and digital systems that can support artificial intelligence development across both Africa and Europe.
Speaking on Thursday in Nairobi during the Africa We Build Summit 2026, Ruto said Africa continues to miss out on vast income by selling unprocessed resources while buying back expensive manufactured products made from the same materials.
Chinese and African experts at UNEA-7 in Nairobi urged greater investment in renewable energy, saying clean power is vital to climate action, economic growth and sustainable livelihoods across Africa.