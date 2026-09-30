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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

renewable energy

Kenya power demand hits five-year high as peak load tops 2,500MW
Business

Kenya power demand hits five-year high as peak load tops 2,500MW

The rise in demand came as Kenya continued to widen access to electricity while increasing investment in renewable power. According to the International Energy Agency, electricity access in Kenya grew from 37 per cent in 2013 to 79 per cent in 2023, with the country aiming to achieve universal access by 2030.

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Nominated Senator Hamida Kibwana during the press briefing in Parliament on 9th September, 2026. PHOTO/DAVID BOGONKO NYOKANG'I
Environment

Senator Kibwana pushes to make clean cooking Government priority

About 65.6 percent of Kenyan households nearly nine million families still rely on traditional cooking fuels despite Kenya having the highest clean-cooking access in East Africa at an estimated 34.4 percent. In rural areas and public institutions such as schools, hospitals and prisons, reliance on traditional fuels can exceed 90 percent.

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Murang’a opens industrial land to investors in drive to create jobs
Central

Murang’a opens industrial land to investors in drive to create jobs

The initiative builds on Murang’a’s first investment conference held in June 2025 under the theme of unlocking the county’s potential as an industrial hub. The conference brought together investors, government representatives, private-sector players and other stakeholders to explore investment opportunities across industrialisation, agriculture, technology, healthcare, tourism and waste management

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EPRA begins hunt for Director General to lead energy regulation
News

EPRA begins hunt for Director General to lead energy regulation

In a notice published on MyGov publication on August 18,2026,the regulator said it is seeking a “suitably qualified, experienced, result oriented and highly motivated” Kenyan to fill the position, which comes with responsibility for providing strategic leadership and direction in line with EPRA’s strategic plan.

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Inside Matt Baugh’s first four months as Britain’s envoy to Kenya
Global Affairs

Inside Matt Baugh’s first four months as Britain’s envoy to Kenya

Baugh has engaged Kenyan security officials on counter-terrorism, cyber threats, organised crime and regional instability. He also highlighted cooperation on aviation security under the Kenya-UK Security Compact, reflecting Britain’s continuing role in supporting Kenya’s security capabilities

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France calls for joint Africa–Europe push to build digital and AI systems
News

France calls for joint Africa–Europe push to build digital and AI systems

Speaking at the University of Nairobi on Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron stressed that building real independence in technology will require heavy investment in infrastructure, especially in energy production, computing capacity and digital systems that can support artificial intelligence development across both Africa and Europe.

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