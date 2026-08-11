Technology
Nairobi to host inaugural Muslim Tech Expo as tech community targets new opportunities
The expo will be held on November 21, 2026, at The Edge Convention Centre in South C, with more than 500 participants expected to attend.
The expo will be held on November 21, 2026, at The Edge Convention Centre in South C, with more than 500 participants expected to attend.
Tobe brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across Africa's telecommunications, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and consulting sectors
Speaking in Astana, Kazakhstan on Wednesday, he said Kenya is open for business and ready for strategic partnerships, including direct air links and investment corridors to boost trade between Africa and Central Asia.