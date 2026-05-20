Motorists Association accuses industry players of 'secret deal' over fuel strike

The Motorists Association of Kenya and a section of transport stakeholders have accused some industry players of secretly suspending a planned nationwide transport strike without consulting the wider coalition, exposing growing divisions within the sector over how to push for lower fuel prices and reduced living costs.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the association said the decision to halt the industrial action had been made without the knowledge or approval of all partners involved in the movement, describing the move as dishonest and against agreed procedures meant to guide negotiations with the government.

According to the group, the planned strike had united a wide range of players across the transport industry, including truck owners, trailer operators, taxi and cab associations, bus companies, tour drivers and guides, movers, cargo transporters, pickup owners, digital boda boda riders, private motorists, public service vehicles, commuter groups and ordinary wananchi.

“It was a rare and powerful coalition of Kenyans brought together by one common burden: the unbearable cost of fuel and the crushing cost of living,” the statement read.

The stakeholders claimed that some industry representatives held separate meetings with senior government officials, including Cabinet Secretaries and the Nairobi Governor, without informing other members of the alliance.

“These meetings were conducted in direct violation of the agreed rules of engagement. The understanding was clear: government representatives were to come before the full alliance, and no single subsector was authorised to negotiate alone,” the group said.

The association argued that the move weakened trust among members of the coalition and undermined efforts to present a united front in demanding action over the rising cost of transport and living expenses.

The Motorists Association of Kenya said it, together with stakeholders who had allegedly been sidelined, “strongly condemn the dishonest and underhand actions of a few industry players” accused of withdrawing the strike plan on their own.

The dispute has exposed sharp disagreements within the transport sector over how engagements with the government should be handled, even as pressure continues to mount over fuel prices.

On Tuesday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen confirmed that the planned strike had been suspended for one week to pave the way for talks between the government and transport stakeholders.

“There was need for negotiations with the stakeholders at a high level and they will take place within the next one week,” Murkomen said.

He added that the temporary suspension was aimed at reducing disruption while allowing room for consultations.

“The strike to be suspended for one week to provide an avenue for consultations,” he said.

Federation of Public Transport Sector CEO Kushian Muchiri welcomed the decision and urged operators to resume services, expressing hope that discussions with the government would produce solutions within the agreed timeline.

The tensions come after days of transport disruptions linked to protests over high fuel prices, which left many commuters stranded in different parts of the country.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki also defended the government’s fuel pricing measures, including the recent Sh10 reduction in diesel prices, saying the administration was trying to strike a balance between easing pressure on Kenyans and maintaining funding for public services and infrastructure.

He said the government must ensure “the right balances must be maintained” between cushioning citizens and sustaining essential services such as roads, education and social programs.