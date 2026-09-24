KNUT protests alleged transfer of 15,000 members to KUPPET
KNUT officials from the Rift Valley say the affected teachers had already chosen KNUT as their union and should not have been shifted to another organisation without their consent.
KNUT officials from the Rift Valley say the affected teachers had already chosen KNUT as their union and should not have been shifted to another organisation without their consent.
UASU Secretary-General Constantine Wasonga said on Thursday that the strike followed the failure by university councils, the Ministry of Education and the National Treasury to honour a Return-to-Work Formula signed in November 2025.
KUCO National Chairman Peterson Wachira said some county governments were frustrating the process through intimidation of striking clinical officers and delays in putting into effect an agreement that took eight years to negotiate before it was signed in February.
Speaking on NTV on Wednesday, Panyako said the CBA was ready for implementation in 18 counties before the CoG moved to stop the process, arguing that the dispute has persisted because of personal interests and poor prioritisation of the health sector.
Addressing journalists on Monday, KMPDU Secretary-General Dr Devji Atella said the more than 40-day industrial action had severely disrupted services in public hospitals, leaving doctors under increasing pressure and patients exposed to preventable complications and deaths.
The agreement covers agency fees, collective bargaining negotiations, a recognition dispute involving Jambojet, the immediate return of workers and protection against victimisation.
Kenya Airways said it is working to restore its flight schedule following the lifting of the strike, but warned that passengers should expect some delays as normal operations resume
In a statement after the meeting, KAWU Secretary General Moss Ndiema said the union had made compromises in the interest of its members and the country, paving the way for workers to resume duty.
Principal Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Korir Sing’Oei apologised to passengers caught up in the disruption, saying the government was working to bring the parties together and find a solution.
The authority has urged travellers to confirm their flight status directly with airlines before travelling to the airport, warning that previously scheduled departure and arrival times may be affected by the continuing disruption
In its fourth update on the situation, issued at 11:45 am on Monday, August 31, Jambojet said five flights were next in line to depart but were still awaiting the required clearance from air traffic control
The Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) resumed industrial action on Sunday, August 30, after suspending an earlier strike following a government-brokered agreement in July. The union says the agreement required aviation employers to engage directly with workers and resolve outstanding grievances, but negotiations failed to produce a settlement
KNH CEO Dr Richard Lesiyampe said the hospital had seen more patients who would ordinarily receive treatment at county facilities and other hospitals near their homes.
The Bill, sponsored by Majority leader Kimani Ichung’wah, proposes the creation of the Kenya National Educational Assessments Council to take over the role currently performed by the Kenya National Examinations Council.
The Council of Governors has now threatened to seek legal intervention, arguing that the Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) called the strike even as talks were ongoing. The governors also warned that they would pursue legal guidance on whether the industrial action is lawful.
The union said the industrial action would continue until the Council of Governors (CoG) and other relevant authorities address their outstanding grievances, warning that nurses and midwives had reached the limit of their patience.
KAWU had earlier warned that airport operations across the country could be affected after issuing a strike notice, saying its grievances had remained unresolved despite previous engagements.
The court scheduled the Jambojet case for hearing on July 29, 2026, while the Kenya Airways case will be heard on September 29, 2026. KAWU was also directed to file its responses before the hearing dates.
In a statement issued on Thursday, the union said the industrial action follows years of unsuccessful negotiations over key employment issues affecting nurses and midwives across the country's 47 counties.
The Union of Kenya Civil Servants (UKCS) has now given SRC and the Public Service Commission (PSC) 14 days to withdraw the July 17 remuneration circular and return to the negotiating table, warning that it will move to court and call a nationwide strike if the demand is ignored.
In a notice dated July 6 and signed by KUCO General Secretary and CEO George Gibore, the union accused the Ministry of Health, the Council of Governors and all 47 county governments of failing to honour previous agreements and resolve grievances affecting clinical officers despite months of engagement.
In a statement on Wednesday, the Motorists Association of Kenya said some individuals “secretly called off the transport sector strike without the knowledge or consent of their partners,” accusing them of breaching agreed negotiation procedures meant to unify the transport sector.
Acting chief executive officer Richard Lesiyampe on Monday held talks with the striking nurses at the hospital’s administration block in a bid to resolve the standoff, outlining steps management says are already in motion.However, the meeting ended without agreement, though both sides agreed to continue engagement.
The union says the return-to-work formula signed on February 17 in the presence of Transport Cabinet Secretary Davies Chirchir has not been implemented, particularly on matters touching on staff representation and union rights.
The agreement provides for the promotion of all eligible doctors across multiple grades. Those moving from Group M to N will receive their letters immediately. Promotions from Group N to P will take effect on April 1, 2026.
Doctors in Mombasa County will offer only minimal emergency services after KMPDU launched industrial action over the suspension of Dr. Iqbal Khandwalla, citing safety, due process and workplace concerns.
In a statement on February 16, 2026, the regulator said it has “activated its operational continuity measures” after planned industrial action by the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) affected operations at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi.
Kenya Civil Aviation Authority says flights and aviation services remain normal despite a seven-day strike notice by the Kenya Aviation Workers Union, as talks continue to resolve labour disputes.
At the centre of the dispute is the failure to negotiate and conclude a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) since 2015. KAWU said the last CBA lapsed more than a decade ago and that subsequent negotiations have stalled due to management’s alleged refusal to engage.
The strike, which started on December 23, 2025, was formally called off on Friday afternoon after prolonged discussions between the hospital leadership and representatives of the Kenya Union of Clinical Officers.