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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

industrial action

KMPDU gives gov't seven days to resolve nurses’ strike
Health and Wellness

KMPDU gives gov't seven days to resolve nurses’ strike

Addressing journalists on Monday, KMPDU Secretary-General Dr Devji Atella said the more than 40-day industrial action had severely disrupted services in public hospitals, leaving doctors under increasing pressure and patients exposed to preventable complications and deaths.

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Aviation workers' strike enters 2nd day as flights face delays nationwide
News

Aviation workers' strike enters 2nd day as flights face delays nationwide

The Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) resumed industrial action on Sunday, August 30, after suspending an earlier strike following a government-brokered agreement in July. The union says the agreement required aviation employers to engage directly with workers and resolve outstanding grievances, but negotiations failed to produce a settlement

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KUCO issues 14-day strike notice over unresolved labour disputes
Health and Wellness

KUCO issues 14-day strike notice over unresolved labour disputes

In a notice dated July 6 and signed by KUCO General Secretary and CEO George Gibore, the union accused the Ministry of Health, the Council of Governors and all 47 county governments of failing to honour previous agreements and resolve grievances affecting clinical officers despite months of engagement.

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The Kenyatta National Hospital. PHOTO/UON
Health and Wellness

No deal reached as KNH nurses, management remain divided

Acting chief executive officer Richard Lesiyampe on Monday held talks with the striking nurses at the hospital’s administration block in a bid to resolve the standoff, outlining steps management says are already in motion.However, the meeting ended without agreement, though both sides agreed to continue engagement.

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KAWU issues seven-day strike notice to KCAA over CBA stalemate
News

KAWU issues seven-day strike notice to KCAA over CBA stalemate

At the centre of the dispute is the failure to negotiate and conclude a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) since 2015. KAWU said the last CBA lapsed more than a decade ago and that subsequent negotiations have stalled due to management’s alleged refusal to engage.

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