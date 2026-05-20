Matatu leaders deny bribery claims, defend strike suspension amid fuel talks

Matatu sector leaders have maintained that the suspension of their planned nationwide strike followed structured talks with government officials and was not influenced by bribery claims, as discussions continue over fuel prices and taxation pressures affecting public transport.

Forward Travellers Chairman Paul Thiong’o on Wednesday said transport representatives held extensive engagements with senior officials from the Interior Ministry, Transport Ministry, Petroleum Ministry, energy sector representatives, and Nairobi County leadership, focusing on the rising cost of fuel and tax-related challenges facing operators.

He said the negotiations were carried out through organised representation, noting that it was not practical to involve all industry players directly in the discussions, which relied on selected delegates speaking on behalf of the wider sector.

“We have been trying to drive our point that the legislation is there, that it is a question of calling a special sitting to lower the petrol prices so that taxes can be reduced or waived,” he said.

Thiong’o rejected claims that operators were paid Sh10.5 million to call off the strike, insisting the decision was driven by developments in fuel pricing and ongoing talks with government.

“Some people have been claiming that we received Sh10.5 million to call off the strike. That is not true. What convinced us was partly the government’s move to reduce fuel prices by Sh10 even before we officially called off the strike. That gave us some confidence that there was at least some goodwill.”

He added that leaders were informed the President was expected back in the country later in the week, after which further consultations would be held on the way forward for the sector’s concerns.

Much of the confidence during the discussions, he said, came from assurances given by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, who played a key role in the talks and was seen as a guarantor between the two sides.

“We based our trust mostly on Governor Sakaja because I think he was called as our guarantor and he defined himself as our guarantor. We trust him that the president will do something when he comes back,” Thiong’o stated.

However, he acknowledged that not all issues were fully settled, saying there were still internal concerns over whether the assurances amounted to binding commitments, especially since fuel taxation decisions rest with Parliament.

“We understand that the legal process is about the legislative power to convene meetings and discuss the matter,” he said.

Thiong’o defended the suspension of the strike, noting that past executive announcements on fuel prices had often been followed by parliamentary action, which influenced the decision to allow talks to continue.

He also clarified that fare adjustments agreed within the sector were capped at about 20 per cent, saying operators were facing rising daily operational costs estimated between Sh4,000 and Sh5,000 per vehicle.

He said the adjustments were not meant to heavily burden commuters but to cushion operators temporarily as negotiations continue.

While acknowledging internal disagreements, he noted that some stakeholders felt excluded from the process and expressed regret over dissatisfaction within parts of the sector.

Thiong’o warned that if ongoing talks fail to deliver results within seven days, operators could reconsider their position and resume industrial action.