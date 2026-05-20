Women protest outside Kenyatta National Hospital after Rachel Wandeto’s death

A group of women on Wednesday staged protests outside Kenyatta National Hospital following the death of gospel singer Rachel Wandeto, who succumbed to severe burn injuries after being attacked and set ablaze in Mwiki, Nairobi.

The women demanded swift investigations, justice for the victim, and stronger action against violence targeting women, as authorities continue probing the incident through the DCI.

The incident occurred on the night of Friday, May 16, 2026, in Mwiki, Kasarani, Nairobi, when Wandeto was allegedly attacked by unknown individuals who reportedly poured petrol on her before setting her ablaze, leaving her critically injured.

She was rushed for emergency medical attention before being referred to Kenyatta National Hospital, where she received intensive care for severe burns covering about 75 percent of her body.

Despite efforts by medical teams, she succumbed to her injuries on Sunday, May 18, 2026, at Kenyatta National Hospital.

The DCI has since taken over the case, saying detectives are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the attack and identify those responsible.

Preliminary findings indicate that the assailants assaulted her, doused her with a flammable liquid and set her on fire before fleeing the scene.

The hospital confirmed that she had suffered extensive burns covering about 75 percent of her body and remained in critical condition throughout her admission until her death.

Following her death, women staged demonstrations outside Kenyatta National Hospital, accusing authorities of delays in investigations and demanding urgent action and accountability.

They carried placards reading “Justice For Wandeto” and “Say No to Political Intolerance,” while also condemning violence against women and tribal divisions.

The protests came amid growing outrage on social media and among activists calling for stronger protection of women and swift justice for victims of violent attacks.

President William Ruto expressed condolences to the family, saying the government would pursue justice regardless of the perpetrators’ affiliations.

He condemned rising cases of political intolerance and violence targeting civilians, warning that such acts threaten democratic freedoms, including expression and association.

The Head of State highlighted that those responsible would be held accountable and called for calm and restraint as investigations continue.

Known for her gospel performances and growing fan base, Wandeto’s death has left family and supporters mourning a life cut short by violence.

Authorities have assured the public that investigations are ongoing and that those found culpable will face the full force of the law.

The tragedy has renewed national debate on the rise in violent attacks targeting women and the need for stronger protection measures.

Civil society groups and activists continue to call for urgent reforms in the justice system, arguing that femicide and gender-based violence cases require faster investigations, clearer classification, and stronger enforcement to ensure accountability.

Police say they are pursuing all leads, as the country awaits further updates on the investigation, while government leaders reaffirm their commitment to ending violence against women and ensuring justice for victims of brutal attacks.