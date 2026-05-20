DCI arrest two suspected drug traffickers, seize cannabis worth Sh4.2m in Kilifi

Detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit in Kilifi have arrested two suspects and recovered 142 kilograms of cannabis sativa valued at about Sh4.2 million during a targeted raid in Kisumu Ndogo area, Kilifi town, in a continued crackdown on drug trafficking networks along the coast.

Police identified the suspects as Eisha Mzungu Kalama and Jamal Chilumo Chiraga, who were taken into custody during what investigators described as a “well-coordinated intelligence-led operation” targeting suspected narcotics distribution networks along the coast.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, officers attached to the Kilifi-based Anti-Narcotics Unit stormed a residential house in the area where a search was conducted, leading to the discovery of illicit drugs packaged for distribution.

“The suspects were immediately escorted to Kilifi Police Station together with the recovered narcotics, where they are undergoing processing ahead of their arraignment,” the DCI said in a statement.

Police further said the seized consignment was made up of “two and a half sacks of cannabis sativa wrapped in brown khaki paper” weighing 142 kilograms, which they believe was ready for distribution within the local market.

The recovered drugs are now being held as exhibits as detectives pursue leads into what authorities suspect could be part of a wider trafficking network operating in the region.

Security agencies say investigations are ongoing, with officers not ruling out the possibility of additional arrests as they seek to dismantle the supply chain behind the illegal trade.

The operation comes amid increased enforcement efforts by anti-narcotics officers targeting drug distribution routes along the Kenyan coast, an area that has in the past been flagged for trafficking activity and organized criminal networks.

Authorities have not confirmed whether more suspects are being pursued in connection with the seizure, but indicated that follow-up inquiries are still active.

The DCI also urged members of the public to support ongoing anti-drug operations by sharing information through its anonymous reporting channels.

“#FichuaKwaDCI. Call 0800 722 203 (Toll-free) or WhatsApp at 0709 570 000 to report anonymously. Usiogope!” the agency said.

The two suspects are expected to be arraigned in court once investigations are complete.