DCI reviews viral footage after Mazda CX-5 burnt during Thika Road protests

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched an analysis of viral video clips linked to the burning of a Mazda CX-5 along Thika Road during Monday’s protests, as authorities widen investigations into violence and destruction reported during demonstrations tied to rising fuel prices.

The black vehicle was set ablaze in Githurai at the height of protests that disrupted movement across Nairobi and nearby areas, leaving commuters stranded amid road blockades, transport paralysis and confrontations between protesters and police officers.

In a statement issued on Monday, the DCI said detectives were reviewing digital evidence believed to show some of the people suspected to have taken part in the incident.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has received and is currently analysing viral video footage that is believed to feature individuals among the prime suspects involved in the torching of a Mazda CX-5 along Thika Road during today’s protests.”

Images and videos shared online showed the vehicle engulfed in flames in the middle of the road as thick smoke rose into the air, adding to the chaos witnessed in sections of Githurai and surrounding areas during the demonstrations.

Authorities, however, said investigations are still ongoing and the exact circumstances surrounding the fire have not yet been established, including whether the vehicle was deliberately burnt, abandoned or caught up in the unrest.

The DCI said the incident posed a danger to both lives and property and warned that those involved would be pursued and brought to justice.

“This incident not only endangered lives but also resulted in significant property damage, and investigations remain active. Detectives are diligently pursuing crucial leads aimed at identifying, and apprehending all those involved in this criminal act.”

Monday’s protests were linked to a nationwide strike by transport sector players protesting against increased fuel prices, which they say have raised operational costs and pushed up the cost of living.

The demonstrations affected transport along major roads and towns, with sections of Thika Road experiencing heavy traffic snarl-ups, barricades and heightened police presence as protesters voiced anger over the rising cost of fuel.

Transport operators have accused government and regulatory decisions of making business difficult, arguing that the latest fuel price increases have made operations unsustainable and increased the cost of goods and services.

The DCI has appealed to members of the public to assist investigators with information that may help identify individuals captured in the footage circulating online.

“The DCI urges members of the public who may recognise any individuals captured in the footage or possess relevant information regarding the incident that may aid in the ongoing investigations to share the information promptly at the nearest police station or through the #FichuaKwaDCI hotline. You can report anonymously by calling 0800 722 203 (toll-free) or through WhatsApp at 0709 570 000.”

The National Police Service also reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining law and order during demonstrations and warned against criminal acts carried out under the cover of protests.

“The National Police Service reiterates its commitment to upholding public safety, protecting property, and ensuring that individuals who exploit protests for criminal activities are brought to justice in accordance with the law.”

No casualties linked to the burning vehicle had been confirmed by the time of publication, while investigations into the incident remained ongoing.