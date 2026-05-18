Six officers injured as police arrest 225 during fuel price protests

At least 225 protesters have been arrested following demonstrations over rising fuel prices in Nairobi and other parts of the country, with police accusing participants of turning the protests into violent riots that disrupted transport, businesses, and public order.

Nairobi Regional Police Commander Issa Mohamud said the demonstrations were unlawful and claimed they caused widespread disruption across the capital, including blocked roads, damaged vehicles, and attacks on police officers.

“We have 225 arrests so far. We will charge them with serious offences, economic sabotage, and so many things, and the malicious damage of police vehicles. So, they will face serious consequences of the law,” he said.

Mohamud said the protests had not been formally communicated to the police in advance and insisted they quickly turned chaotic and violent.

“We were not notified; we were not aware, so we were not notified in advance. It was not peaceful, it was armed, so it was illegal,” he said.

According to the police commander, protesters blocked roads using rocks, boulders, and other objects, interfering with movement within the city and disrupting normal activities.

“They started blocking roads using blocks, rocks and boulders, thus disrupting public order, interfering with the rights of others and other road users, which is illegal and amounts to a breach of the law.”

He said the demonstrations affected transport systems, businesses, and essential services, adding that police considered the actions to be economic sabotage because of the impact on livelihoods in the capital.

“There was deliberate obstruction of transport networks and disruption of businesses, and all this constitutes economic sabotage. This constitutes economic sabotage because it is affecting livelihoods and critical services in the capital city,” he added.

Mohamud further claimed security agencies had received intelligence reports warning that armed groups intended to take advantage of the protests to loot businesses and destroy property.

“We had credible intelligence that there were hired goons who will be armed with Korean weapons who want to exploit the situation. They wanted to exploit the situation, to loot supermarkets and shops, destroy private and public properties, and cause malicious damage and incite others.”

He said police officers had been deployed under strict instructions to restore order and keep major roads and key infrastructure open and accessible to the public.

The police commander dismissed claims that the demonstrations were peaceful protests, maintaining that the gatherings were criminal acts disguised as public action.

“It was not a protest. It was a riot and with the intention to loot. Nairobi will not be held hostage by lawlessness, and we will not allow criminals to hijack public space or intimidate citizens or destroy properties.”

Mohamud also linked the unrest to wider global economic pressures affecting fuel prices, saying the issue could not be resolved through violent demonstrations.

“When the issue of oil is a global phenomenon, it is not unique to Kenya. Global oil prices, global oil supply has reduced, while demand remains high, pushing prices upwards. These decisions cannot be solved through an unlawful or riotous mob.”

He confirmed that six police officers were injured during the clashes and added that several police and civilian vehicles were damaged during the unrest.