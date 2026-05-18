Four killed, 30 injured in fuel protests, Murkomen says

At least four people have been killed and more than 30 others injured after demonstrations over fuel prices turned violent in several parts of the country, government officials have said, linking the unrest to alleged political mobilisation and criminal activity during the protests.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen on Monday said the protests, which were initially sparked by anger over rising fuel costs, were taken over by organised groups that targeted both public and private property.

He confirmed the deaths and injuries while expressing regret over the loss of life.

“It is unfortunate that we lost four Kenyans in today’s violence, which also saw more than 30 people injured. It is regrettable that there are politicians in this country who measure the success of opposition to the government by the number of innocent lives lost,” he said.

Murkomen said the violent scenes witnessed, including looting, road blockades and destruction of property, could not solve the issue of fuel prices and instead made the economic situation worse for citizens and businesses.

“Loitering, violence, blocking roads and vandalising public and private property can in no way bring down the oil prices. If anything, the disruption of transport and closure of business can only worsen the situation.”

He added that the National Treasury and the Ministries of Energy and Transport were already in talks with stakeholders in the transport sector in an effort to ease pressure caused by fuel price increases.

“The government, led by the National Treasury and the Ministries of Energy and Transport, is taking steps to engage with transport stakeholders to explore the ways of addressing price increases. We are confident that their talks will bear fruit.”

The Interior CS further claimed that while many areas remained calm, some incidents were driven by coordinated criminal groups allegedly working with political actors to attack government-linked projects and individuals.

“We are, however, concerned that although most parts of Kenya were peaceful, criminal elements in some parts have been mobilised and deployed by rogue politicians to target government projects, property, personal property, pro-government and also property of pro-government leaders,” he said.

He pointed to specific incidents, including attacks on businesses and infrastructure, as evidence of organised violence.

“The looting of supermarkets owned by a member of parliament who supports government, the burning down of UDA offices in Wote in Makueni County and the torching of two trucks are not coincidence,” he said.

“It is a calculated move to spread fear and intimidate government supporters and innocent public servants.”

Murkomen also linked the unrest to wider political tensions and accused some leaders of fueling division through inflammatory remarks.

“Coupled with the recent violent attacks on Rachel Wandeto, who passed on this morning, we are witnessing a clear scheme where a section of the political class is making incendiary statements to fund intolerance and ethnic bigotry,” he said.

He said security agencies had already moved in and made arrests as they continue with investigations, warning that more action will follow against those behind the violence.

“The full force of law will be brought to bear on the organisers of today’s violence and wanton destruction of property. In fact, about 348 perpetrators have already been arrested.”

Murkomen further warned leaders against profiling citizens based on political views, saying they would be held responsible for incitement and violence.

“To the leaders who have been profiling Kenyans of different political opinions and calling them traitors, we shall hold you personally responsible for the lives lost,” he said.

He also said order had been restored in most affected areas, with roads reopened and transport systems returning to normal as investigations continue.