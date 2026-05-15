Government halts Marsabit–Wajir border security camp over boundary dispute

A planned multi-agency security installation along the Moyale–Marsabit–Isiolo road corridor has been put on hold after rising tensions triggered by a boundary dispute between Wajir and Marsabit counties forced the government to rethink the project site and open fresh consultations aimed at calming the situation.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen on Friday said the suspension followed a high-level meeting that brought together leaders from both counties after concerns emerged over the location of the proposed security camp, which had already become a source of political friction in the region.

Murkomen explained that security agencies had earlier agreed on the need to set up a multi-agency base along the corridor to boost surveillance and improve response to crime, given its strategic importance in cross-border security operations.

In a statement, he noted that discussions under the Jukwaa la Usalama forums and regional security meetings had recommended the establishment of the facility to strengthen operations in the area.

“The Moyale-Marsabit-Isiolo road corridor has been identified by security agencies as a major conduit for arms, narcotics, human trafficking and other transnational crimes,” Murkomen said.

The Eldas National Government Constituencies Development Fund had already approved funding for the project following a request by the Wajir County Security and Intelligence Committee, signalling initial support for the installation before the dispute emerged.

However, disagreement arose after the proposed site was found to lie in a contested area claimed by communities and leaders from both Wajir and Marsabit counties. The dispute quickly escalated into political tension, prompting urgent government intervention to avoid further escalation.

Following extended consultations chaired by Murkomen, leaders from the two counties agreed that the disputed site should be dropped and a new location identified through further technical engagement.

“We resolved that the construction of the facility be discontinued and the site abandoned,” Murkomen said.

He added that regional security teams from both the North Eastern and Eastern regions, led by regional commissioners John Otieno and Jacob Muganda, will work together to identify a new suitable location in consultation with the National Security Council.

Murkomen stressed that the installation will serve all citizens equally and will not be tied to any single county or community.

“The facility will be national in nature and meant to serve all Kenyans without favour to any county or community,” Murkomen said.

At the same time, he directed leaders and National Government Administrative Officers to convene public barazas in the affected areas to help reduce tension and encourage peaceful coexistence among communities living along the border.

“We call upon residents to remain calm, patient and understanding as the government addresses the matter,” he said.

He further noted that the long-running boundary dispute between Wajir and Marsabit, along with other similar disputes across the country, will be handled through the relevant state institutions, including the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

“I commend the leaders for their wisdom, cooperation and for putting the peace, safety and security of their people first,” he said.

The meeting brought together leaders from Marsabit county including Governor Mohamud Ali, Senator Mohamed Chute, County MP Amina Waqo, Saku MP Dido Raso and Moyale MP Jaldesa Guyo.

Wajir county leaders who attended were Governor Ahmed Abdullahi, Senator Abass Mohamed, County MP Fatuma Jehow, Eldas MP Adan Keynan, Wajir North MP Abdi Saney, Wajir East MP Aden Daudi and Tarbaj MP Hussein Barre.

The government said it will move quickly to roll out the security installation once an agreed site is identified and approved through consultations.