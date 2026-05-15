Performance Strategist, Salami urges Africa to focus on results, not political declarations

African countries have been urged to rethink how they measure progress from leadership meetings and policy gatherings, with emphasis placed on delivery, results and accountability rather than speeches, declarations and political messaging.

Abiola Salami, a Performace Strategist said the biggest challenge facing Africa is not lack of ideas or strategies, but failure to turn decisions into action through consistent and disciplined execution.

Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Friday, Salami said many governance problems across the continent are driven by internal weaknesses, especially in implementation and mindset, rather than external historical narratives.

He stressed that African integration efforts and regional forums should be evaluated based on what is actually achieved after meetings, not the number of agreements or communiqués issued.

Salami pointed to high-level gatherings, including the Africa Forward Summit held in Nairobi, saying such platforms must demonstrate real change in policy direction and service delivery to justify their importance.

He cautioned that without strong systems to track and measure outcomes, many continental forums risk becoming routine events that produce statements but little transformation.

“Strategy is not always the problem, declaration is not always the problem,” he noted. “It’s about sustainable, disciplined operational execution.”

He added that expectations from citizens are often not aligned with how political processes work, leading to frustration when promises do not reflect everyday realities.

“Many times we have unrealistic expectations,” he stated, adding that public judgment of leadership should focus on practical improvements in key sectors rather than rhetoric.

He said real progress should be visible in areas such as education, transport, taxation, trade and infrastructure, where policy decisions directly affect citizens.

“If we see that due to this meeting there is a policy change about something—about trade, education, tax system, transport system—then we can say something is working,” he explained.

Salami noted that there is often a disconnect between political messaging and the lived experience of citizens, which affects trust in governance and leadership communication.

He observed that public interpretation of leadership promises is often shaped by years of disappointment, making it harder for governments to build confidence even when progress is made.

He also questioned the continued reliance on colonial history as the main explanation for Africa’s governance and development struggles.

“What continues to do us a disservice is many years after colonial rule, we still talk about the colonialists,” he outlined.

He argued that African challenges are now largely driven by internal systems, leadership choices and accountability gaps, rather than external historical factors alone.

Salami said that in many cases, local actors contribute to the weakening of institutions, slowing down progress even when policies and resources are available.

He further pointed to Africa’s continued participation in global diplomatic engagements hosted by different world powers, questioning whether these meetings generate tangible benefits for ordinary people.

He said the real test is whether such engagements improve daily living conditions, especially for young people and those working in informal sectors.

“How does it touch the guy riding Matatu?” he questioned. “Does it mean fuel prices go down or job opportunities increase?”

Salami added that leadership should not be assessed based on visibility at international forums but on whether citizens experience real improvements in their lives.

He further urged African leaders to engage globally with confidence and equality, rather than with feelings of inferiority in international discussions.

“If I am sitting across the president of another country, I will have a conversation as peers,” he said.

He concluded that Africa’s long-term progress depends on changing internal attitudes, strengthening execution systems and ensuring that policies are implemented in a way that produces measurable results.