No deal exists for French military base in Kenya, Sing’Oei says

The Kenyan government has dismissed reports linking France to plans for a military base in the country, with Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei saying the partnership between Nairobi and Paris is limited to defence cooperation and does not involve permanent foreign military installations.

Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV on Wednesday, Sing’Oei said Kenya has not signed any agreement allowing the establishment of a French military base and insisted that no discussions on the matter have taken place.

“There is no agreement signed between Kenya and France for the establishment of a military base. What is there is an agreement for military cooperation,” he said.

He explained that Kenya maintains defence cooperation arrangements with a number of countries, adding that such agreements mainly focus on military training, intelligence exchange, joint operations, and strengthening security collaboration.

His remarks follow increased public debate and social media claims suggesting that France could set up a military facility in Kenya, particularly in Mombasa and other coastal areas.

Sing’Oei rejected the claims and maintained that the government has no plans to allow a foreign military base in the country.

“There has been no discussion about it and no agreement whatsoever. There is absolutely no intention, to the best of my knowledge, for the establishment of a base,” he said.

The Principal Secretary also said current defence agreements contain legal provisions that guide how foreign military personnel operate while in Kenya. According to him, the frameworks also provide room for Kenyan courts to exercise jurisdiction over offences committed locally by visiting forces.

The clarification comes shortly after Kenya and France signed a fresh set of cooperation agreements in Nairobi during the Africa Forward Summit, where leaders from across the continent met to discuss investment, trade, security, governance, and development.

Government records show that the two countries signed 11 bilateral agreements aimed at expanding cooperation in sectors including transport, energy, agriculture, climate action, and digital transformation.

One of the major projects announced under the partnership is the modernization of the Nairobi Commuter Rail network estimated at Sh12.5 billion, which is expected to improve public transport and regional connectivity.

In the security sector, Kenya and France continue to work under an existing Defence Cooperation Agreement that provides for military training, maritime security cooperation, intelligence sharing, and joint exercises.

The agreement further outlines the legal framework governing visiting military personnel operating within Kenya but does not include provisions for permanent foreign military installations.

The deals were endorsed during the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, which attracted leaders from more than 30 countries and concluded with a joint declaration focusing on industrial growth, digital transformation, peace, and stronger continental partnerships.