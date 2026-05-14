MPs question Sh5.3 billion foreign affairs spending on State visits

Members of Parliament have questioned why the State Department for Foreign Affairs continues to spend beyond its approved allocation on State Visits, with lawmakers warning that the growing expenditure is piling pressure on the country’s budget plans.

The concerns were raised before the National Assembly Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations Committee during deliberations on the department’s proposed budget for the 2026/2027 financial year.

Committee members sought clarification on how the department ended up spending billions on State Visits while also shifting funds from other programmes to settle travel-related costs.

The session, chaired by Belgut MP Nelson Koech, heard that the department had already exceeded its allocation for official visits and still had several more international trips lined up before the close of the financial year.

Lagdera MP Abdikadir Mohamed questioned why some of the expenses linked to presidential travel were not being handled directly by State House instead of the Foreign Affairs department.

Foreign Affairs officials, represented by Ambassador Josphat Maikara on behalf of Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei, defended the spending and explained that the department only acts after receiving communication from State House on planned visits.

“On the state visits, we receive notices from State House on planned visits. Ours is to facilitate accommodation, movement and meals, while State House caters for any other activities like advocacy. We are not able to control the number of visits and their size. We use the money we have in the budget and once that is exhausted, we borrow from other planned activities and this becomes an outstanding bill within the year, but if the year ends it becomes a pending bill,” said Senior Chief Finance Officer Aloyo.

According to documents presented to the committee, the State Department had spent Sh2.2 billion against an allocation of Sh1.8 billion for State Visits in the current financial year. Members were also informed that 11 additional outbound State Visits are expected before June 2026 at an estimated cost of Sh3.1 billion.

The lawmakers further questioned the proposed allocation of Sh60.82 million meant for the establishment of a Kenyan mission in Hanoi, Vietnam, saying there was no ambassador appointed to the station.

“In your budget books, there is Sh60.82 million for establishment of a mission in Vietnam, yet no appointment has been made. What exactly is that allocation going to be used for?” posed Koech.

Ambassador Maikara told the committee that Cabinet had already approved the opening of missions in Hanoi and Copenhagen, Denmark, adding that preparations were already underway.

“I want to assure the Committee that the Cabinet approved establishment of missions in Hanoi, Vietnam and Copenhagen, Denmark. The 60 million is to help set up that mission in Vietnam and we have already notified that country that we are setting up that mission,” he stated.

Mandera North MP and committee vice-chairperson Bashir Abdullaih directed the officials to submit a detailed report showing allocations to all foreign missions for review by the committee.

The committee was informed that the State Department for Foreign Affairs had received an additional Sh113.8 million in the 2026/2027 estimates, raising its budget from Sh26.714 billion proposed in the Budget Policy Statement to Sh26.828 billion.

During the same session, legislators scrutinized the State Department for Diaspora Affairs over its request for an additional Sh639.4 million for diaspora protection and anti-human trafficking operations.

Baringo Central MP Joshua Kandie raised concern over the growing number of Kenyans being trapped by traffickers and fake overseas job agencies.

“Recently, there is an increase in cases of human trafficking. What measures have you taken to stop it before it occurs? Secondly, what are you doing to those agencies advertising fake job recruitments?” asked Kandie.

Ambassador Hellen Gichuhi told the committee that the department planned to use the funds to establish safe houses, support emergency evacuations and strengthen protection programmes for Kenyans living abroad.

“To curb cases of human trafficking, we are engaging a multi-agency approach involving the NIS, DCI, NEA and the State Department of Labour. We have also asked for funds for sensitization programmes across the country,” said Ambassador Gichuhi.

The State Department for Diaspora Affairs had requested Sh720 million for the interventions but was allocated only Sh80.6 million, leaving a shortfall of Sh639.4 million.

Overall, the department received Sh817 million, which was Sh27 million lower than the Sh844 million proposed in the Budget Policy Statement.

The committee also reviewed submissions from the State Department for East African Community Affairs, where Principal Secretary Caroline Karugu outlined progress in operationalizing One Stop Border Posts and efforts to eliminate non-tariff barriers across the region.

Despite the achievements, the department’s proposed budget was reduced by Sh31.9 million from Sh841.4 million in the Budget Policy Statement to Sh809.4 million in the 2026/2027 estimates.

The committee also heard presentations from the Ministry of Defence led by Principal Secretary Patrick Mariru and officials from the National Intelligence Service.

As the session ended, Koech said the committee would continue pushing for adequate funding for Ministries, Departments and Agencies to enable them deliver on their mandates effectively.

He added that the ongoing budget review process could be the final one handled by the committee under the 13th Parliament, making it important for members to leave behind meaningful work.