Ramaphosa condemns attacks on foreign nationals, vows to curb illegal immigration

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned recent attacks on foreign nationals, warning that “lawlessness will not be tolerated” and insisting the violence does not reflect South Africa’s values, while defending stricter action against illegal immigration which he said was placing pressure on jobs, healthcare and housing in poor communities.

In a statement issued on Monday, Ramaphosa said undocumented migration posed risks to “social stability, governance and national security,” arguing that some employers were exploiting undocumented foreign labour instead of hiring South Africans at legal wages.

He said this was fuelling social tensions and undermining labour protections in a country battling unemployment above 30%.

“The recent violent protests and criminal acts directed at foreign nationals in parts of our country do not represent the views of South Africa’s people nor reflect our government’s policy,” he wrote.

Ramaphosa blamed “opportunists” for exploiting frustrations among poor communities under the guise of activism, adding that some individuals had unlawfully stopped people to demand identification documents and search private property.

“Such lawlessness will not be tolerated, regardless of who the perpetrators or victims are,” he said.

The South African leader defended ongoing immigration enforcement measures, saying the Border Management Authority and Defence Force had strengthened border controls and intercepted about 450,000 attempted illegal entries in the last financial year.

He also said the government planned to hire up to 10,000 labour inspectors to enforce immigration and employment laws and continue deportations “in accordance with the law.”

At the same time, Ramaphosa insisted there was “no place in South Africa for xenophobia, ethnic mobilization, intolerance or violence,” saying the country remained committed to African solidarity and regional integration.

He noted that more than 8 million of South Africa’s 10.5 million tourist arrivals last year came from other African countries.

The remarks come amid renewed diplomatic tensions following anti-migrant protests and attacks in parts of South Africa that have alarmed several African governments.

Ghana formally protested the incidents and called for African Union intervention after videos circulated online showing Ghanaians being harassed in South Africa.

According to Reuters, Ghana’s Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa told South African officials that “the unprovoked harassment and attacks on law-abiding individuals are contrary to the principles of African solidarity.”

Nigeria also reacted strongly, with officials confirming that at least 130 Nigerians had requested repatriation from South Africa following the unrest. Nigeria demanded investigations into the deaths of two Nigerians and summoned South Africa’s envoy over the incidents.

South African authorities had pledged to crack down on xenophobic violence.

“Acts of lawlessness, intimidation and violence against migrant communities have no place in our constitutional democracy,” South Africa's Foreign Affairs Minister Ronald Lamola told a meeting of government officials.