Ruto, Macron seal Sh150 billion deals as Kenya hosts Africa-France Summit

President William Ruto and French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday signed a series of major agreements worth billions of shillings, opening a new chapter in Kenya-France relations with deals targeting transport, energy, ports, digital technology, education and agriculture.

The agreements were unveiled on Sunday after bilateral talks at State House, Nairobi, as Kenya hosted the Africa-France Summit from May 11 to May 12, bringing together leaders, investors and innovators from across the continent and Europe.

Speaking after the meeting, Ruto described the summit as a historic moment for Kenya and Africa-France relations, saying it reflected the growing partnership between Nairobi and Paris.

“Kenya is deeply honoured to host this summit, the first to be held outside France or a Francophone African country in more than five decades,” Ruto said.

The summit is themed “Africa Forward: Africa-France Partnerships for Innovation and Growth” and focuses on infrastructure, innovation, green development and financing.

Ruto said Kenya and France have maintained close diplomatic relations since 1963, when France became one of the first countries to recognise Kenya’s independence.

“Over the years, this partnership has evolved into a broad and strategic engagement across multiple sectors,” he said.

Among the biggest projects announced was the rehabilitation and upgrading of the Nairobi Commuter Rail system at a cost of 83 million euros, equivalent to Sh12.5 billion.

Ruto said the rail project would play a major role in improving urban transport within Nairobi and surrounding towns.

“a central pillar of our urban transport modernisation programme.”

The project will expand and improve railway lines connecting Nairobi to satellite towns such as Syokimau, Embakasi, Ruiru and Kikuyu. The Riruta-Ngong line currently under construction is also expected to improve movement within the Nairobi metropolitan area.

Kenya and France also signed an agreement to jointly develop and finance logistics and port infrastructure projects valued at about $800 million, equivalent to Sh104 billion.

The two countries further entered into an agreement aimed at promoting Kenya’s premium purple tea in French markets, a move expected to increase exports and improve earnings for farmers through value addition.

President William Ruto with his French Counterpart Emmanuel Macron at State House Nairobi on May 10, 2026.PHOTO/PCS President William Ruto with his French Counterpart Emmanuel Macron at State House Nairobi on May 10, 2026.PHOTO/PCS

Ruto said Kenya was also keen on deepening cooperation with France in digital technology and innovation.

“Kenya is building a dynamic digital economy that is driving innovation, competitiveness, and regional integration,” Ruto said.

He highlighted projects such as Konza Technopolis and the Digital Superhighway as part of Kenya’s push to expand digital infrastructure and services.

The talks also covered cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and digital public services as Kenya seeks to strengthen its position as a regional technology hub.

Additional agreements focused on the blue economy, fisheries, climate and weather services, peaceful uses of nuclear energy and financing for the raising of Masinga Dam.

Kenya and France also agreed to work together on the production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel in Kenya and the expansion of the Kipeto wind power project by an additional 100 megawatts at a cost of $250 million, equivalent to Sh32.5 billion.

The two leaders also discussed increasing direct air connectivity between Kenya and France to support trade, tourism and business.

“At present, limitations in frequency, capacity, and routing constrain the full potential of direct air links between our two countries,” Ruto said.

According to the President, improved air connectivity would support exports of fresh produce, flowers and seafood to Europe while also boosting tourism and strengthening the competitiveness of Kenya Airways.

Health cooperation also featured prominently during the talks, with the two governments agreeing to strengthen collaboration in digital health systems, laboratory services and epidemic preparedness.

Ruto said the partnership would support the use of real-time data to improve early detection and response to disease outbreaks.

In education, Ruto announced that the University of Nairobi Engineering and Science Complex project valued at 35 million euros, equivalent to Sh5.6 billion, had entered the implementation phase.

“The design finalised, procurement underway, and contractor onboarding expected later this year,” he said.

The Higher Education Engineering Equipment Support Project will also provide four universities with modern laboratories and engineering equipment for mechanical, electrical and civil engineering training.

The two leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to climate action, multilateral cooperation and reforms of the global financial system to improve access to financing for developing countries.

Ruto said Kenya views the summit as “a turning point towards a more balanced, action-oriented, and results-driven Africa-France partnership.”