Africa Forward Summit: A nod to Kenya’s security leadership

The inaugural Africa Forward Summit has emerged as a defining moment for Kenya’s engagement in continental security, highlighting the nation’s resolve to play a leading role in ensuring stability across Africa.

Set to be held in Nairobi from May 11-12, 2026, the summit brought together heads of state, defense experts, and regional policymakers to discuss security cooperation, economic resilience, and the strengthening of defense partnerships among other important subjects.

Kenya’s position at the crossroads of East Africa has long made it a strategic player in regional security.

From counterterrorism operations against Al-Shabaab to peacekeeping missions in Somalia and South Sudan, Nairobi has consistently sought to bolster the safety of the Horn of Africa and beyond.

Kenya’s Special Operations Group (SOG) has been keeping Al-Shabaab threats at bay with operations stretching across Lamu’s vast Boni Forest, where insurgent groups once hid while planning attacks.

During a visit by Radio Generation alongside Kenya’s security forces in July 2025, the Nyangoro camp, strategically positioned at the midpoint of Boni Forest, Kenya's stringent border security was highlighted.

Officially taken over by the SOG in 2018, this elite, intelligence-led unit, built for asymmetrical warfare, was deployed deep into the heart of Boni.

Tasked with rooting out Al-Shabaab militants, dismantling Improvised Explosive Device (IED) networks, and restoring state presence, SOG officers don’t arrive with sirens. They operate with stealth, strategy, and a mission steeped in precision. Unlike traditional military approaches, their operations are intelligence-driven, relying on drone surveillance and community tip-offs.

Locals, once too afraid to speak, now quietly share information, identifying suspicious movements, unfamiliar faces, and newly dug forest paths. While fear has not vanished, trust in the unit is growing.

“These officers don’t just patrol,” said a local elder. “They listen. They ask. And they protect.”

Over the past few years, their work has led to the recovery of weapons caches, the neutralization of militant threats, and the re-establishment of safe corridors for civilians.

In villages like Milimani and Mararani, children now walk to school without armed escorts, and dispensaries once covered in cobwebs are restocked with medicine.

The Africa Forward Summit offers a platform to not only reaffirm security commitments but also to explore new partnerships and initiatives aimed at safeguarding the continent’s stability.

During his keynote address at the 3rd Mashariki Conference in April 2026, President William Ruto emphasized Kenya’s dedication to collective African security.

“Our continent cannot afford to wait for external forces to dictate its fate. Kenya stands ready to contribute to regional security frameworks, and we will continue to strengthen our defense and intelligence collaborations,” Ruto said, underscoring the government’s commitment to proactive and collaborative approaches.

Kenya's Director General of the National Intelligence Service, Noordin Haji, noted that the same conference had moved beyond dialogue to actionable outcomes.

“The time for reflection must now give way to decisive and collective action… no single nation can effectively address these challenges in isolation.”

He further underscored the need for an Africa-centred security architecture that is proactive, adaptive, and rooted in shared realities, adding that the conference had identified priority areas and joint initiatives for implementation

The summit coincided with a strengthening of Kenya’s defense ties with France. In mid-March, three French warships, the frigate Aconit, the amphibious assault ship Dixmude, and an offshore Finch patrol vessel—docked at the Port of Mombasa with over 800 military personnel.

The mission focused on training and maritime security cooperation, including joint exercises with Kenyan naval units tasked with safeguarding the coastline. French forces provided advanced training on coordination at sea and modern naval tactics, while Kenyan and French personnel partnered on real maritime operations targeting human trafficking, illegal fishing, maritime terrorism, and smuggling.

During the visit, Kenya’s Chief of the Defence Forces, Gen. Charles Muriu Kahariri, was awarded the Legion of Honour, France’s highest order of merit, recognizing his role in fostering the bilateral defense partnership.

The summit also reflected international support for Africa’s security ambitions.

In 2022, French President Emmanuel Macron said in Cameroon, “We will not relinquish the security of the African continent. France remains resolutely committed to the security of the continent, acting in support and at the request of our African partners.”

For Kenya, the Africa Forward Summit, hosted by both Kenya and France, is both a recognition of its strategic importance and a call to action to remain a regional security leader.