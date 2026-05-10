Kilifi County intensifies security operations after arrest linked to Tezo Ward child killing

Security operations have been intensified across Kilifi County following the arrest of the main suspect in the killing of a 7-year-old Grade Two pupil, Kezia Matuki, in Tezo Ward, as authorities move to crack down on criminal gangs operating in the coastal region.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the County Government of Kilifi said multi-agency security teams had heightened vigilance and launched coordinated operations targeting criminal networks in Malindi and surrounding areas, including the notorious “Mawoza” gang.

County officials praised the swift arrest of the suspect linked to the death of the young girl from Kwa Nzai in Tezo Ward, describing it as a strong signal that crimes against vulnerable members of society would not be tolerated.

“The arrest sends a clear message that crimes against women and children will not go unpunished,” the statement said, while commending the National Police Service and other security agencies for their “prompt action, professionalism, and commitment” in handling the case.

Authorities said investigations into the killing were still ongoing and called for a thorough prosecution process to ensure justice for Kezia and her family.

The county government also expressed solidarity with the victim’s relatives and the wider community during what it described as a painful period.

At the same time, security agencies have been directed to firmly deal with criminal activities threatening peace and public safety in parts of the county.

Officials said intelligence-led operations, increased patrols and strengthened community policing initiatives were already underway to restore public confidence.

The latest security push comes amid growing concern over gang activity and insecurity in parts of Malindi and neighbouring areas, where residents have in recent months raised alarm over rising cases of violence, intimidation and criminal activity linked to organised gangs.

The county government urged residents to remain vigilant and continue cooperating with law enforcement officers by reporting suspicious activities.

“Let us work together to protect our children, families, and neighbourhoods,” the statement added.

County leaders also issued a direct appeal to young people to reject gangs, drugs and violence, saying Kilifi’s future “must be built on peace, dignity, hard work, and opportunity”.

Officials insisted security remained a top priority for the devolved administration, adding that authorities were fully committed to safeguarding the lives and wellbeing of residents across the county.