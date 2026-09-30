UN extends Haiti anti-gang force mandate to March 2027
The resolution passed on Tuesday with 12 members voting in support, while Russia, China and Pakistan abstained. The extension will keep the Gang Suppression Force deployed until March 31, 2027.
The resolution passed on Tuesday with 12 members voting in support, while Russia, China and Pakistan abstained. The extension will keep the Gang Suppression Force deployed until March 31, 2027.
The debate came into focus on Friday when Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat visited Nyeri to inspect preparations for next week’s pass-out parade at the Kiganjo Police Training College, where more than 6,000 officers are expected to graduate.
The Jubilee Deputy Party Leader said repeated incidents of violence have left families mourning loved ones, injured many people and destroyed property, warning that if the trend is not stopped, Kenya risks becoming a criminal society.
The DCI also urged security commanders to intensify their investigative work and make optimal use of available resources
Under the new framework, police commanders will be expected to closely monitor political activities in their areas, identify groups likely to cause disruptions and take action before incidents escalate into violence.
Addressing senior police officers during a high-level security summit at the National Police Leadership Academy in Ng’ong on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, Kanja said the National Police Service would not allow criminal gangs to regain ground in any part of the country.
In a statement issued on Saturday, the County Government of Kilifi said multi-agency security teams had heightened vigilance and launched coordinated operations targeting criminal networks in Malindi and surrounding areas, including the notorious “Mawoza” gang.
Committee chairperson and Narok West MP Gabriel Tongoyo said the State must act decisively to prevent a repeat of past election cycles that were marred by violence linked to sectarian groups.
A major focus of the session will be the government’s response to criminal gangs operating in different parts of the country. MPs want Murkomen to explain what security agencies are doing to dismantle these groups and stop their activities, amid claims that some gangs are linked to political interests.
According to a police report dated January 11, 2026, the firearm was found hidden in a thicket within the homestead of one of the suspects, Titus Wainaina Njoroge.
Gangs mentioned in the report include Jeshi Jinga, 42 Brothers, M23, Kapenguria Six and Usiku Sacco, which are active across parts of the western region, the coast and Rift Valley.
In a statement posted on its official social media handle, the NPS confirmed that the early morning raid targeted the Burma Slums in Kitale Town, an area that has long been on the police radar for criminal activity.
Authorities said the operation is part of a wider effort to restore law and order in Mtwapa and surrounding areas. “Sustained surveillance and targeted operations will continue not only in Mtwapa but across the Coast region.
Jimmy “Barbecue” Cherizier, leader of the Viv Ansanm gang, revealed that top officials in Haiti have financially backed gangs to ensure the country remains insecure.
Videos circulating online show victims warning others to stay vigilant, particularly in the evenings when streets are poorly lit.
MSS spokesperson Jack Ombaka said the accident occurred around 5pm during a recovery operation involving two MaxxPro vehicles, the heaviest of the armoured carriers donated by the United States for the mission.
According to the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH), armed violence, human rights abuses and mass displacement have escalated sharply, overwhelming the MSS Mission.
Working closely with the Haitian National Police (PNH), MSS troops have stepped up both static and mobile patrols around the clock in Port-au-Prince and nearby areas such as Petite Rivière, Liancourt, and Pont Sondé.
According to the report, gangs have consistently secured weapons and ammunition through illegal shipments, especially from the United States, and through corrupt networks within the Haitian police and officials in the neighboring Dominican Republic.