KCB RFC return to Nairobi empty-handed after Kenya Cup final defeat

Kabras Sugar RFC won the Kenya Cup again after defeating KCB RFC on Saturday at Kakamega Show Grounds. Their junior side also lost to Menengai Oilers in the Eric Shirley Shield (ESS) earlier in the day, results that saw the bankers return to Nairobi empty-handed.

Speaking after the final whistle by center referee Constant Cap, South African tactician Carlos Katywa said he was pleased to have won his fifth Kenya Cup title while in charge of Kabras after successfully guiding the Kakamega-based sugar men to victories in the 2021/22, 2022/23, 2023/24, 2024/25, and now the 2025/26 seasons.

“Finals are very tricky moments for both teams, but if we can keep our cool, win the physical battle, defend well, and execute in attack, then we will win the title,” Katywa said, as his side extended their unbeaten run to 54 matches, winning their sixth Kenya Cup title and fifth in a row.

KCB’s Brian Wahinya started well, slotting in a penalty to hand his side a 3-0 lead at halftime. However, Kabras’ Ntabeni Dukisa, who was initially not part of the squad for the final but earned a late inclusion alongside national team stalwart Brian Tanga, stepped up for the sugar men on home soil.

The South African leveled the scores at 3-3 with a penalty before adding another to make it 6-3.

KCB’s Festus Shiasi and Hilary Odhiambo both scored tries, but Ntabeni continued his dominance over the bankers, adding another penalty and two more tries before the final whistle as Kabras secured a 16-8 victory, with Ntabeni also claiming the Man of the Match award.

KCB’s second-tier side were also unlucky in the ESS as Menengai Oilers successfully defended their title with a 25-13 win, dampening the bankers’ mood as they headed back to Nairobi empty-handed after both teams lost important finals.

Blak Blad finished third courtesy of a walkover win over Nondies Rugby in the Kenya Cup third-place playoff.

In the Kenya Rugby Union Championship played at the Goan Institute in Nairobi, Mwamba RFC secured promotion back to the Kenya Cup after narrowly defeating JKUAT Cougars 34-33, a result that guarantees them a place in the 2026/27 Kenya Cup season.