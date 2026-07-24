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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

KRU

National 7s Circuit expands women’s and junior competition
Sports

National 7s Circuit expands women’s and junior competition

Speaking in Nairobi during the launch of the circuit, which begins next month with the Prinsloo Sevens in Nakuru, tournament director Kevin Wambura emphasized the need to expand opportunities for women in the sport. He also hinted at plans to introduce Under-18 and Under-16 categories alongside the main competition.

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KCB RFC return to Nairobi empty-handed after Kenya Cup final defeat
Sports

KCB RFC return to Nairobi empty-handed after Kenya Cup final defeat

Speaking after the final whistle by center referee Constant Cap, South African tactician Carlos Katywa said he was pleased to have won his fifth Kenya Cup title while in charge of Kabras after successfully guiding the Kakamega-based sugar men to victories in the 2021/22, 2022/23, 2023/24, 2024/25, and now the 2025/26 seasons.

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Mwamba's Kenya Cup promotion comes with sponsorship boost
Sports

Mwamba's Kenya Cup promotion comes with sponsorship boost

Speaking in Nairobi on Thursday during the unveiling of the partnership, Club Chairman Edwin Waita said the agreement comes at a crucial time as the team prepares for life in the top tier. Under the deal, Dignity Furniture will contribute KES 3 million annually for three seasons, with an option to renew upon expiry.

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Tanga back as Shujaa prepares for Hong Kong
Sports

Tanga back as Shujaa prepares for Hong Kong

Except for the dropped Ojwang, the squad largely retains the core that featured in the last two legs in Montevideo and São Paulo, a continuity that head coach Wambua has underlined as important going forward, and in addition, Wambua has also confirmed that George Ooro and Samuel Asati will continue as captain and his assistant, respectively.

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Kabras or KCB? Who's winning the Kenya Cup?
Sports

Kabras or KCB? Who's winning the Kenya Cup?

Kabras RFC clashed with Menengai Oilers in the Rai derby at home in Kakamega Show Grounds on Saturday, winning the tie 27-13 to stretch their lead to 52 points on the log, while Oilers are now third with 45 points.

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