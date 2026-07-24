Top rugby action expected at Prinsloo 7s this weekend in Nakuru
The fixtures will begin as early as 8:00 am, with defending 2024 circuit champions Kenya Harlequin FC starting their campaign against Embu RFC in the opening match on Saturday morning.
The fixtures will begin as early as 8:00 am, with defending 2024 circuit champions Kenya Harlequin FC starting their campaign against Embu RFC in the opening match on Saturday morning.
Murunga, who guided Kenya Harlequin to the 2024 National Sevens Circuit title with 110 points to end the club's 12-year title drought, said the focus is on giving young players valuable experience rather than placing them under pressure.
Speaking in Nairobi during the launch of the circuit, which begins next month with the Prinsloo Sevens in Nakuru, tournament director Kevin Wambura emphasized the need to expand opportunities for women in the sport. He also hinted at plans to introduce Under-18 and Under-16 categories alongside the main competition.
Speaking after the final whistle by center referee Constant Cap, South African tactician Carlos Katywa said he was pleased to have won his fifth Kenya Cup title while in charge of Kabras after successfully guiding the Kakamega-based sugar men to victories in the 2021/22, 2022/23, 2023/24, 2024/25, and now the 2025/26 seasons.
Kenya is in Pool A, a tough group where they will battle it out against South Africa, Australia, and Great Britain.
Communicating via a statement, the local rugby governing body praised Ominde, adding that he arrives with a reputation as one of the game’s sharp minds on the sidelines, and currently, he is part of the technical team at Menengai Oilers.
Speaking in Nairobi on Thursday during the unveiling of the partnership, Club Chairman Edwin Waita said the agreement comes at a crucial time as the team prepares for life in the top tier. Under the deal, Dignity Furniture will contribute KES 3 million annually for three seasons, with an option to renew upon expiry.
Except for the dropped Ojwang, the squad largely retains the core that featured in the last two legs in Montevideo and São Paulo, a continuity that head coach Wambua has underlined as important going forward, and in addition, Wambua has also confirmed that George Ooro and Samuel Asati will continue as captain and his assistant, respectively.
Shujaa, USA, Germany, and Uruguay will now advance to the three-legged SVNS Championship, where they will face the top eight teams from the SVNS Series in Hong Kong from April 17-19, 2026, followed by events in Valladolid, Spain (May 29-31), and Bordeaux, France (June 5-7).
Shujaa played five games in total, won three and lost two, while the Lionesses won only one out of five, losing the other four, something that ladies captain Sheila Chajira had told Radio Generation before their departure to Montevideo, that the team is a work in progress.
Kabras RFC clashed with Menengai Oilers in the Rai derby at home in Kakamega Show Grounds on Saturday, winning the tie 27-13 to stretch their lead to 52 points on the log, while Oilers are now third with 45 points.
Speaking after the final whistle against the USA, Kenya's gaffer Kevin Wambua admitted the toughness of the final game against the USA on Sunday.
The circuit will kick off in Nakuru with the Prinsloo Sevens on July 25 and 26, marking the first stop of the annual sevens caravan.
Moses Olukohe Ndale and Harriet Achieng Okach will compete for the position of KRU Chairperson.