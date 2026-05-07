Shujaa's Valladolid fixtures out

Kenya Rugby Sevens men's national side (Shujaa)'s fixtures at the upcoming Valladolid leg, SVNS tournament in Spain, scheduled for May 29–31, 2026, at Estadio Jose Zorrilla are out.

Kenya is in Pool A, a tough group where they will battle it out against South Africa, Australia, and Great Britain.

On May 29, 2026, Kenya will play two matches, beginning with Australia at 1:12 PM local time and the latter in the evening with top guns South Africa at 6:08 PM.

On May 30, Kenya will step on the grass against Great Britain at 2:02 PM, hoping for better results, not just with this one, but also depending on how they would have performed the first day, taking into consideration that the last leg out in Hong Kong, they finished at a paltry position seven.

The Kevin Wambua-guided side are taking note that this is the second leg of the 3-leg SVNS World Championship, which is critical for their promotion or relegation, a battle to secure a top-eight spot for the 2026/27 series.

Following a 7th-place finish in Hong Kong, Shujaa must perform well in this second leg to stay ahead in the fight for Division One status.