Kenya leads Glovo global growth at 40% as orders surge and jobs pass 200 target

Glovo’s operations in Kenya have recorded strong growth as demand for its services continues to rise, placing the country at about 40% annual expansion and making it the company’s fastest growing market globally.

The increase has been linked to rising digital adoption, job creation, and higher use of online delivery services in major towns across the country.

Trade Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui said the company’s expansion reflects the strength of Kenya’s digital economy and its growing role in global technology-driven trade. He noted that Glovo has already gone beyond its initial commitment of creating 200 jobs in the country.

Speaking during the opening of Glovo’s Nairobi office on Thursday, Kinyanjui said the company’s growth aligns with Kenya’s broader digital transformation and innovation agenda.

“Glovo is a strong example of Kenya’s digital growth story and the opportunities emerging from innovation, technology, and enterprise,” he said.

He added that earlier discussions with the company had focused on job creation targets that have now been exceeded.

“When we met Glovo officials last year, the commitment was to create 200 jobs in Kenya. I am pleased to note they have already surpassed that target, a clear signal of confidence in Kenya’s talent, market potential, and digital ecosystem,” he said.

Kinyanjui said Kenya has emerged as Glovo’s fastest growing market worldwide, supported by a 40% yearly rise in activity.

He further noted that Nakuru and Mombasa have posted strong performance, with orders increasing by more than 50%, showing growing demand for digital delivery services.

He also pointed to the rise in grocery and supermarket deliveries, saying it reflects changing consumer habits and increased reliance on online platforms.

“The rapid growth in groceries and supermarket deliveries further demonstrates how digital platforms are reshaping trade and consumer access,” the CS noted.

Kinyanjui said Kenya is now playing a key role in Glovo’s operations in Africa, with Nairobi teams also supporting functions beyond the continent, including Spain.

“Its impressive that Kenya is now serving as Glovo’s innovation hub in Africa, with teams here supporting operations beyond the continent, including Spain,” he added.

He attributed the expansion to investments in fibre connectivity, digital systems, and wider technology infrastructure that continue to support growth in the sector.

The CS reaffirmed government support for digital trade and innovation, saying policies will continue to encourage enterprise development.

“As Government, we will continue aligning policies to support digital trade, innovation, and enterprise growth,” he said.

He also urged young people to turn their ideas into practical businesses that can create jobs and opportunities.

“I also challenged young Kenyans with ideas to actualize them,” he said.

“We must build stronger platforms for funding, partnerships, and commercialization so that innovation at our universities and among our youth can translate into businesses, jobs, and global solutions.”

The Nairobi event was attended by Glovo Co-Founder and Vice President Sacha Michaud, Glovo Kenya Managing Director Caroline Mutuku, Spanish Ambassador to Kenya H.E. Jaime Moreno Bau, Secretary to the Cabinet Mercy Wanjau, and Senate ICT Committee Chair Senator Allan Chesang.

Officials said the partnership between government and private sector players is expected to further boost Kenya’s position in digital trade, logistics, and e-commerce.