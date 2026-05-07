Ominde joins Odongo as Lionesses prepare for Africa Women's Cup

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) has appointed Menengai Oilers' Geoffrey Ominde to assist Simon Odongo at the helm of Kenya women's rugby 7s national team ( Lionesses), ahead of the upcoming 2026 Africa Women's Cup scheduled for May 21-31, in Nairobi.

Communicating via a statement, the local rugby governing body praised Ominde, adding that he arrives with a reputation as one of the game’s sharp minds on the sidelines, and currently, he is part of the technical team at Menengai Oilers.

"Ominde’s role will revolve around tightening structures, refining game management, and injecting fresh tactical ideas into the squad. More importantly, his appointment signals continued investment in the growth and competitiveness of women’s rugby in Kenya," KRU said.

"His appointment to the Lionesses setup comes at a crucial time as the national women’s team intensifies preparations for the upcoming Africa Women’s Cup," KRU added.

The former player guided the Oilers to a Kenya Cup final last season, 2024/2025, where he lost a tightly contested grudge match at the Kakamega showgrounds 27-26, hard luck for the Nakuru-based side against hosts Kabras, who also had won the same final against them in 2022.

After a dismal performance at the HSBC SVNS series, Kenya women's 7s rugby are now preparing for the 2026 Rugby Africa Women's Cup (Performance Division) will take place at the RFUEA Grounds in Nairobi.

The tournament features a round-robin format between South Africa, Kenya, Uganda, and Madagascar, with key, high-octane matches scheduled for May 23, May 27, and May 31.