For the eighth time, since the 2014/2015 season, Kenya Commercial Bank ( KCB) Rugby Football Club will clash with Kabras Sugar RFC in the Kenya Cup final scheduled for May 9, 2026, at the Agricultural Show Grounds in Kakamega County.

This confirmation comes after Saturday, KCB thrashed Nondies 52-7 in their semifinal game played at their Ruaraka grounds, while Kabras whitewashed Blak Blad 48-12 at the ASK grounds in Kakamega.

Despite the humiliation, it was Blak Blad's first-ever semifinal appearance at the Kenya Cup semis, while the sugar men marked a historic 11 times back-to-back since promotion, a clear dominance of the side led by coach Carlos Katywa.

The 9th May final is a record for the two rugby club money bags, Kenyan giants in rugby that have seen KCB win five, untill the 2022/2023 season when Kabras won their first 19-9, and in 2023/2024 they won 29-5, something that the Nairobi based bankers now see as a clear threat to who owns the world of rugby in Kenya, a new king mingt just be taking over.

In the women's category, Mwamba will meet Kenya Harlequin in the finals after Mwamba beat Impala 36-5 , and Quins clearly dominated Northern Suburbs 60-3 in the other semis.

In the second tier, the Eric Shirley Shield ( ESS), Menengai Oilers beat Nondies Rugby on Saturday at KCB Sports Club 23-14, a semifinal that guaranteed them a finals clash with KCB 2, who beat Kabras 2, 36-17, and lastly in the Kenya Rugby Union ( KRU) Nation wide league, Administration Police ( AP) Warriors were crowned the Nairobi Region KRU Nationwide League after securing a 20-19 slim win over Kabete Stallions in the Nairobi Region Final Clash.