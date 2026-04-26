Kenya Aquatics confirms Long Course meet for May

Kenya Aquatics has confirmed that the National Long Course Swimming Championships is now scheduled for May 29- 31, 2026, at the Kasarani Aquatic Arena.

Speaking on Sunday in Nairobi, Kenya, Aquatics Secretary General Collins Marigiri said that teams from Madagascar, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, and Somalia have already confirmed their participation in a championship that is sanctioned by World Aquatics and Africa Aquatics.

“This will be a strong meet and good exposure for our swimmers,” said Marigiri. “We are asking them to stay focused in training as we head closer to the competition,” Marigiri said, adding that this competition will bring together top swimmers from across the country as well as invited teams from the region.

The Kasarani event will also mark the first time Kenya Aquatics uses its newly acquired Colorado System 7 timing device, alongside a new scoreboard and electronic starter horn.

Equipment is expected to improve race accuracy and align the meet with international standards.

For many swimmers, the championships will serve as an important test ahead of major assignments later in the year, as Kenya is preparing for the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar and the Africa Aquatics Zone 3 Championships in Uganda.

The federation is expected to use the meet to assess performance and select teams, and has also taken the opportunity to highlight the opening of the World Aquatics Scholarship, urging top swimmers to apply for the programme.